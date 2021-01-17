Winning was difficult, for the two contenders, but Athletic is blessed by the tradition of leading in matches like this; Before a Barça that believed themselves to be made of gold, he rehearsed an effective iron and platinum concert, and Barça ended up wondering how it was possible that the technique was just a question of the slate. Broken the slate, the winning force was on the side of Williams. And Messi? Fifteen years later he saw the red, at the end, when Barça was already defeated by the rojiblancos.

Impossible riddles.

I always ask friends in decisive matches. No one can guess what can happen in a match like this, where unpredictable teams come together, in a perpetual state of doubt, sometimes aggressive and sometimes soft. In the poll the Messi factor played. If he is, Barça wins, even if it is on penalties. And if Messi is not there, Athletic has it easy, because there are the Williams stiletto and the rotundity of Raúl García, capable of shooting by blowing. But then there is the game itself. To the despair of Don Luis Suárez, in Carrusel, Koeman slowed down the game until the Messi factor became wet powder … until that jumble of talents (Alba, Messi, Dembelé, Griezman) led to a remarkable goal from the Frenchman. Koeman was elated, vindicated, for the moment, in his wait-and-see tactic; on the other side, Marcelino smashed a bottle on the ground, angered by his open defense to any robbery. But … in the next minute Marcelino jumped euphoric, while Koeman barely resigned himself, affected even in the color of the face by the shot of De Marco empowered by an unexpected facilitator, Jordi Alba. This is football: joys upset, draws that are broken only if you are able to control mistakes.

Predictions.

In that survey built on the tradition that Athletic assists as a team capable of playing football backwards and forwards, the most accurate about the result was Manuel Vicent, to whom the sculptor Jorge Oteiza attributed a special intelligence to understand the Basques. According to the author of Tram to Malvarrosa, there would be an extension. Barça gave that opportunity. Despite the fact that in the second half Messi and Pedri procured some precious stones, Koeman’s team gave so many opportunities to Williams’ teammates that it was possible to glimpse that a Barça victory in both halves would always be precarious, and indeed the rojiblancos They painted Messi’s team’s face until it was pale. Before that result, he had written some exhibitions that went nowhere, until Athletic reopened this dizzy scoreboard in an unappealable way. The Barcelona disappointment was a passage towards uncertainty. This lasted as if a prophecy that he wears in his boots was fulfilled the extraordinary striker that Íñigo Marquinez calls, with justice, the Panther.

The passion of running.

It was a magnificent match in which those who ran the best won; those who had before them the illusion of winning, as if an ancient voice from the ground (and from the grass) led them, as Vicent says, to finish the game as if there were no rivals nearby. A great triumph that those of us who love this rojiblanco team should rejoice in, which was always, like last night, a major argument of this sport that they helped do better, in good times and bad. Hey, Athletic. Resignation, Barça; This Cup is owned by the Williams.