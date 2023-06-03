The Economist magazine quoted some of the details that came in the new edition of the book by the British scientist and academic Wilkinson, which was published in the middle of last month and was printed by Yale University Press.

“Despite his vainglory, Ramses appears to have been pragmatic,” Wilkinson explains. “Exhibiting confidence was an essential part of the job and a political necessity.”

He added, “It is clear that Ramesses II was lamenting the fact that his biography did not include any clear military victory, and the repetition of mentioning the Battle of Kadesh suggests that a disturbing sense of combat capabilities was not achieved.”

And he went back to pointing out that this matter “confirms well his political acumen, because he managed to turn failure into profit.”

“Sky News Arabia” asked a question about the truth of these allegations to the famous Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass, who replied, stressing that this claim is completely untrue and unfounded, stressing that King Ramses II’s victory over the Hittites is what prompted them to seek peace.

Hawass added, in his exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the battle of Kadesh witnessed a draw between the Egyptian and Hittite sides, until Ramses II organized his armies and achieved many victories over the Hittites.

The Egyptian archaeologist inferred that the Hittites were the ones who requested the signing of the peace agreement and came to “Bi Ramses”, the capital of Egypt during the reign of Ramses II, to sign the treaty, which was written in Akkadian and hieroglyphics, and ended 16 years of influence struggle between the two largest world powers at the time for control. On the territory of the eastern Mediterranean.

Hawass pointed out that there are opinions that say that the Egyptian empire was stronger during the reign of Thutmose III, but he believes that it reached the height of its power during the reign of Ramses II, who described him as a great man who built many temples, tombs and statues everywhere in Egypt, as he is considered the greatest builder, and the owner of victories. Great, first leader of peace.

King Ramesses II belongs to the nineteenth dynasty in ancient Egypt, lived more than 90 years, and ruled the country for about 66 years.

The corridors of the United Nations keep a copper copy of the Kadesh Peace Treaty, which is the oldest peace treaty written in human history and signed on clay tablets in 1269 BC between the Hittite King Hattusili III and King Ramesses II of Egypt.

These tablets were found in 1906 in central Anatolia, Turkey, the site of the ancient Hittite capital, written in cuneiform and preserved in the Archaeological Museum in Istanbul.

The treaty states that the two parties pledge to eternal friendship, perpetual peace, territorial integrity, non-aggression, extradition, and mutual support.