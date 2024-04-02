Victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus asked the Investigative Committee to initiate a case against the owners

Victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall filed a statement with the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia. They asked to initiate a criminal case for providing unsafe services against the owners of the concert hall. This was reported by lawyer Igor Trunov.

The application was submitted to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, on Tuesday, April 2. The document was signed by 11 victims, including the head of the film crew that was supposed to film the concert of the Picnic group, Ivan Pomorin and relatives of the victims of the terrorist attack.

The plaintiffs made claims regarding security at Crocus

The statement says that Crocus was designed in the late 1990s and built in 2009. Since then, safety requirements have changed greatly – modern systems include laser sensors, automatic fire extinguishing, and fire-resistant materials in finishing.

However, according to Trunov, the owners of the building did not invest in ensuring safety, as a result of which they are directly responsible for the grave consequences.

Owners of Crocus may face up to ten years in prison

According to lawyers, the owners of Crocus City Hall could face up to ten years in prison.

As Konstantin Gorin, general director of the law firm Partner, explained, criminal prosecution is possible against the owners if the fire in the concert hall that resulted in the death of people occurred, among other things, as a result of failure to comply with fire safety requirements.

Member of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev clarified that we are talking about Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Production, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products, performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”).

Related materials:

Earlier, Agalarov explained the doors that were closed during evacuation

Earlier, the son of the owner of Crocus, Emin Agalarov, explained that people, in an attempt to escape from terrorists in the concert hall, came across closed doors that were intended not for evacuation, but for personnel. He emphasized that the emergency exits were operating as normal.

The smoke exhaust in the hall definitely worked. We see in the footage, when the arson had already happened, the hall was not in the fog, that is, visibility was preserved. We have a huge unit on our roof Emin Agalarov son of the owner of Crocus City Hall

According to him, there is no decision yet on the future of Crocus City Hall. According to Agalarov, in this matter it is necessary to focus on the opinion of President Vladimir Putin, the governor of the Moscow region and the public. It is estimated that restoring the concert hall after the terrorist attack will cost approximately four to seven billion rubles, not counting equipment.

On March 22, a group of armed men attacked visitors to Crocus City Hall; later explosions occurred in the building and a fire started. March 24 has been declared a day of national mourning in Russia. Four suspects in the terrorist attack were detained – they were arrested until May 22.