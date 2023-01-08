The first thing he thought about was his three daughters, says Daniela Salmerón. “Everything was normal, the subway was normal and then the crash came. I fell in front of the person in front of me, I tried to grab the bars, but then there was another stronger blow and I was already falling backwards. The one next to me was thrown out the door. Everyone started screaming, crying,” says this passenger of one of the subway trains that crashed this Saturday in Mexico City. Her lip trembles as she speaks, her face is broken by stress, even though hours have passed since the event. She is still not able to understand her bad luck. “It was a normal day, just like that,” she repeats at the entrance to the San Angel Inn Hospital, on Chapultepec Avenue. “I only thought about my daughters, I have my three little daughters, I never imagined that this could happen,” she says.

Salmerón was on one of the trains that crashed this Saturday in the north of Mexico City, between the Potrero and La Raza stops on Line 3 of the Metro, which is almost 50 years old. The balance so far is one dead and 59 injured, according to the authorities. Of the injured, 31 have already been discharged. Three others have undergone emergency surgery, as reported this afternoon by Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of Government of the capital. During her tenure, Sheinbaum has experienced three serious accidents in the Mexico City Metro, with deaths and injuries in all of them, highlighting the one in May 2021, which left 26 dead and 100 injured. In addition, she is daily exposed to complaints from passengers and complaints from underground workers, who protest the lack of resources and material to carry out their work.

After the impact this Saturday, the lights of the trains went out, the doors remained closed and black smoke began to fill some carriages. Passengers managed to open the doors, but then couldn’t get out because they didn’t know if the tracks would be electrified. Some say it took 40 minutes for the emergency services to come to their rescue. There were nervous breakdowns and injured people, and others trying to talk to their families, like Olivia Reina Martínez, 53, who was locked in the second car of one of the trains. Araceli, her sister, tells it at the entrance of the hospital where the whole family is waiting for news about her sister: “She spoke to us on the phone. She had severe pain in her back, on the right side, and she looked very scared. She was alone in a seat and says that she felt the blow and went flying under the seats. She said that she stepped on a body while they were taking her out ”.

When she arrived at the hospital, they did not want to treat her at first. “They did a general exam on her and since she had no serious injuries, they sent her home,” Araceli says. But Olivia was not feeling well and, since she was a nurse and she knew of the internal problems that can arise several days after an accident of this type, she insisted that they do more tests. “So here we are waiting,” says her sister. The same thing happened to Anabel Ruiz, who was in the first carriage when the crash occurred. The paramedics checked her out of the station, told her that she only had a concussion, and sent her home. “But her husband insisted,” said her sister, “she wanted her to be checked because she had a taste of blood in her mouth, her right leg was very swollen and her hip hurts, so they brought her to this hospital.”

The causes of the new accident are still unknown, but it is known that one of them, the one that was going in the direction of Indios Verdes, was not moving at the time of impact. The one that was going in the direction of the University, their passengers say, behaved strangely, made stops between stations. Sheinbaum has assured that he is going to investigate what has happened. “Our priority is the victims and justice will be done. There is an investigation and the final consequences are going to be reached”, said the Head of Government. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, regretted the incident in a message posted on social networks: “Unfortunately, one person lost his life and there are several injured. My condolences and my solidarity.”

Outside the hospital was Aida Otaque Bautista, who protected herself from the 4:00 p.m. sun with an umbrella. She had come to wait for her friend from many years ago, who was on one of the accident trains. “It took me a long time to see the message, I called and she told me that she felt very bad, but that they are already assessing her and doing tests. She had the right part of her body badly beaten, because she got trapped under the seats, ”she says excitedly. And what is the name of her friend? “She is a wonderful person, Olivia Reina Martínez,” said Otaque. Hearing this, Reina’s sister, Araceli, who was sitting on the bench next to her, called her with a wave of her hand and invited her to sit next to her and wait together. They had not met before.