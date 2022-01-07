Two victims of a hard landing of a private helicopter in Bashkiria were transported to Ufa, the Volga Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported on January 7.

It is noted that in the capital of the republic they will be taken to an ambulance hospital (emergency hospital).

“The victims were sent by ambulance to the GBUZ RB BSMP of the city of Ufa,” – follows from the message.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Bashkiria announced the end of rescue operations at the site of a hard landing of a private helicopter.

The fact that a hard landing of a private helicopter took place near the settlement of Karagaikul in the Blagoveshchensky region of Bashkiria became known on the night of January 7. There were a pilot and two passengers on board. The doctors who arrived at the crash site stated the death of one person.

An AS 350 aircraft with tail number RA-07219 flew from Ufa to the village of Pavlovka. According to preliminary data, a technical failure occurred during the flight. Versions of pilot error and adverse weather conditions are also considered.

Earlier, a Izvestia source said that a well-known lawyer Andrei Oleinik died in this incident. He was one of two passengers on the helicopter. The man died from his injuries even before the arrival of rescuers and doctors.

Investigators of the Central Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the RF IC began an investigation into the fact of a hard landing of the helicopter.