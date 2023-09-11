Monday, September 11, 2023, 12:15



Yesterday, a series of fatalities ended the lives of four young people, hit by a Renfe Cercanías train, in Montmeló, Barcelona. It was shortly before eight thirty in the afternoon. It was getting dark. They were in a group of seven friends: three from Madrid and four from Barcelona, ​​all of them between 19 and 23 years old. They were heading to a techno music festival, the Duro Festival, which brought together about 15,000 people yesterday, Sunday, on the esplanade of the Montmeló circuit. It is suspected that they committed fatal recklessness, as they crossed the train tracks in an unauthorized place, on a curve and with poor visibility. It is possible that they were looking for a shortcut to get to the festival sooner and traveling a shorter distance.

When crossing the road at an unmarked point, the driver unexpectedly encountered them, was unable to brake in time and ran over four of them. The other three were unharmed and were the ones who called the emergency services. Three of the victims died instantly. A fourth died after failed attempts to revive him. The victims are three girls (two of them were 22 years old and one was 19) and a 21-year-old man.

The mayor of Montmeló, Pere Rodríguez, has decreed three days of official mourning. The Vallesan city is dismayed. Such a tragic accident had never occurred. The mayor has pointed out as a hypothesis of possible recklessness that the young people got lost on the way to the electronic music festival. “From what is being investigated, they did not know where they were going,” he stated in Rac1. Maybe they were looking for a shortcut, “with the bad luck that the train arrived and took them ahead,” the mayor detailed. The fact that reinforces that they were lost and did not know where they were going is that just a hundred meters away from where they were run over there is a bridge that crosses the train tracks. The Catalan Police are investigating the accident and throughout the day they will report to the duty court in Mollet del Vallès (Barcelona).