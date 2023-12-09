Books for the little ones star this week in Babelia. In his main report, Tommaso Koch analyzes the validity of the illustrated classics. Although editors have to consider in these cases the dilemma of how to adapt them to current reality and how badly or well they have aged, it is evident that traditional stories still maintain their power of fascination, in addition to the fact that they belong to the public domain and come out. cheaper to publish them. In addition, Adrián Cordellat recommends the best 10 children’s and youth titles for all of 2023, while a panel of booksellers offers the latest news that has arrived in bookstores in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

However, EL PAÍS’s cultural supplement does not forget to analyze other types of titles that target older readers. Our book of the week is The abyss of oblivion, by Paco Roca and Rodrigo Terrasa. The prestigious cartoonist, worthy of the 2008 National Comic Award, dedicates his latest album to a hot topic such as the slow exhumation of the thousands of victims of the summary executions of the Franco regime. A masterful work, which the artist has created with the help of Terrasa, which reminds us how today’s democratic society was founded on the oblivion of those people murdered for their ideas and was also forged in the pain of the memory of their relatives. To talk about the importance of the Law of Historical Memory, Roca summarizes the history of thousands of people buried in unidentified graves through the end of José Celda, shot after the Civil War, in 1940, on the back wall of the cemetery of Paterna (Valencia) and buried in a common grave.

Other titles reviewed by Babelias experts are Secretlywhich brings together a series of excellent stories by Iban Zaldua; The white desert, by Luis López Carrasco, an interesting dystopia worthy of the Herralde Prize; and Amusement parks also close, in which Ángeles Caballero turns her own life into a narrative after reaching into the darkness of her Catholic and conservative family. Finally, it is worth highlighting the essay The weight of timein which Oriol Bartomeus analyzes the current political crisis through a detailed analysis of the changes in voters’ attitudes depending on the generation to which they belong, in which he evaluates factors such as the relationship with the family, the economy or technology .

