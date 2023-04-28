The State Public Prosecution confirmed that a criminal case may not be filed in five crimes except based on a complaint submitted by the victim, his representative, or his special agent, which are: Firstly, theft, fraud, breach of trust, and concealment of things obtained from it, if the victim is a spouse. The perpetrator or was one of his ancestors or descendants, and these things were not judicially or administratively seized or encumbered with a right to another person. Secondly, not handing over the child to the one who has the right to request it and removing it from the authority of the one who takes care of it or guarantees it. And thirdly, refraining from paying alimony, custody, breast-feeding, or adjudicated housing fees. Fourth, cursing and slandering people. Fifthly, other crimes stipulated in the law. And the Public Prosecution stated, through its official account on Twitter, that the complaint is not accepted after three months from the day the victim learned of the crime and its perpetrator, unless the law stipulates otherwise, based on Article (11) of the Criminal Procedure Code promulgated by decree-law. No. 38 of 2022.