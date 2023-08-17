Recently, Josine Koning (27), keeper of Orange and Hockey Club Den Bosch, conceded three goals. As far as she could remember, that had never happened before, both in the big league and with the Orange. In June it was against Australia in the Pro League, the competition for the strongest hockey countries worldwide. It became 3-3.

Takes some getting used to for someone who is used to keeping her goal clean on a regular basis. “It has also happened that we have won a tournament and that I have only had contact with the ball once.”

That says a lot about the omnipotence of the Dutch women’s hockey – reigning Olympic and world champions. But also about the class of King himself, which is among the best in the world.

And yet it is not certain whether King is the first choice during the European Championship hockey in Mönchengladbach, which starts this Friday. Because the hockey women have another world-class keeper, Anne Veenendaal (also 27). The two have been engaged in what has been called a ‘goalkeeper battle’ for years. They themselves are now “very used to it”, says Koning for the European Championships in the Wagenerstadion in Amstelveen, where they train.

Everything open again

King won an important battle two years ago. She was chosen by then national coach Alyson Annan as the first keeper during the Tokyo Games, where the Dutch team won gold. In retrospect, the run-up was not easy, says Koning now. “Even people I hardly spoke to asked, ‘What do you think, are you going to make it?’ And then I always said: ‘yes, I think I’m better, but I don’t know.’”

Read also: a shadow hung over the prize shower of the hockey players – a research article by NRC on the culture in the women’s hockey team



Interim national coach Jamilon Mülders – who succeeded Annan – alternated between the two keepers during the also golden World Cup in 2022. Now it is up to Paul van Ass. During the Pro League, Veenendaal and Koning always played two quarters. But maybe Van Ass will appoint a permanent keeper after the group phase, or let them play alternately throughout the European Championship.

The European Championship will be an interesting measuring moment for the team, which has started to play a lot more offensively under Van Ass. As a result, there are also more counter goals in the counter, hence the 3-3 last.

The new style of play took “a lot of getting used to,” says Koning. “My first reaction as a keeper was: yes, but hello, what am I doing here?” But now she finds it “actually very nice”. She has more to do, and it also takes the pressure off a bit. “As a goalkeeper you are naturally very perfectionist. But the mindset that it’s okay if we encounter something is also liberating.”

Koning, who grew up in Amersfoort, played hockey from an early age. When she is about ten years old, she opts for goalkeeping. “I was good at it and I really enjoyed it.” One of her two sisters did too. She is known as a cool frog in the field. Quiet, stable. “I am also tactically strong. And I’m good at shoot-outs.”

She proved the latter during the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018 against Australia. Her first shoot-out series for the Orange. King called it later against hockey.nl the “most important moment” of her career. She stopped three balls and helped the women’s hockey to the final.

In shoot-outs, she “enters a tunnel,” she says. “I’m only concerned with the ball. I can therefore cheer very badly if I have stopped one. It looks bad. But I don’t feel that internally either.”

When push comes to shove it’s either death or the gladioli

It is said that you are better at shoot-outs than Anne. Do you agree?

“Yes, I think I am potentially better.”

And what do you admire about her style?

“She is a bit more outgoing than I am, as a person but also as a goalkeeper. Where I focus more on technique and maybe even a bit stoic and sober, she can do something that makes you think: what are you doing? Then she rolls on, then it’s a show. That can be an advantage as a keeper.”

Both of you have been in this position for a long time. That seems quite difficult to me.

“It is. The funny thing is, when you talk about it, it seems very easy. You say: ‘we are used to it, we like each other’. And we also like each other. But when push comes to shove, it’s either death or the gladioli.”

You have been playing in Orange for six years now. Has it changed how you deal with this?

“Growing up has helped. In the early years I could find myself very pathetic.”

How did that go?

“Well, it was just very unfair, I thought. I didn’t get a real chance, I was better, wasn’t I? Then I was in memel mode, the victim role. That’s out. I know what to do so as not to be driven crazy.”

How does something like that disappear?

“The beeping had to go out. I just had to work harder. I’ve been able to live on talent for quite a long time. Alyson said to me, “I don’t believe you when you say you want to work hard.” That is hard to hear, but it was true.”

What did you do then?

“I was still halfway through student life. I’ve turned the switch: now I’m really going to become a hockey player. I started paying more attention to my diet, started doing my strength training seriously and even on the days that I didn’t play hockey I was aware that I had to train tomorrow.”

“The beeping had to go out. I just had to work harder.”

Photo Roger Cremers



Income differences

On March 8 of this year, International Women’s Day, Koning a long message on Instagram, where she gets a lot of comments. It is about the income differences between male and female hockey players in the Netherlands. You could now call that topic the other struggle of her career.

In Dutch hockey it is “common knowledge” that men earn more than women, she wrote. “More than once I heard the salary difference between top players from my team and a bench seat in a men’s team. This while we as a women’s team have won medals at (inter) national level for decades.” She ends with a call to clubs, sponsors and hockey association KNHB: “Make this really work!”

Koning was “typing from emotion,” she says now. “I just had it checked by a friend: can I send this? She’s a hell of a feminist, so she said: let’s go!”

If you want to pay women more, you have to steal money from the men

It is now a few months later. What has your club done?

“We had a good conversation. I do think that our point of view is understood. But it’s not that a conversation changes much of course.

“If you want to solve this in the short term, if you want to pay women more, then you have to steal money from the men. People are very afraid of that, then you lose competition. But at Den Bosch we have a strong one case. We have been performing better for years.”

The women of Den Bosch have won the title nineteen times since 2000, the men once. The difference in budget is 60-40 in favor of the men.

Koning himself can make a good living from hockey. “I’m not doing this for myself.” She has a so-called A status, because she is international, and receives a monthly gross of just under 3,000 euros from NOC-NSF. You may not earn more than 10,000 euros extra per year.

It is also said: maybe the men earn too much.

“Yes I think so.”

The income difference can partly be explained by the fact that men change clubs much more often, she thinks. In addition, hockey is largely dependent on sponsors, who sometimes want their money to be spent only on the men.

Is it true that you found out that a new male fellow goalkeeper, less experienced, earned as much as you?

“I’m not sure if that’s really true. But often the amounts that are going around are correct. I think it was his second major league year. And I was already five times national champion, Olympic champion and two, three times European champion. The tricky thing is: I wish him the best. But yes, I was pissed.”

When would you be satisfied?

“Difficult question. But I would like to start with three or four clubs in the big league that share their budget 50-50.”