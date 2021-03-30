Ekaterina Stepanova (Martynov’s maiden name), whom the Skopinsky maniac Viktor Mokhov kept in the basement for several years, turned to the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR). It is reported by TASS…

Related materials

The victim of the maniac clarified that he wants to achieve the initiation of a case against Mokhov or limit his public statements. “I don’t know if the case will be initiated, but somehow limit his public appearances, activity in social networks. [Сейчас] it turns out that he has no limits, what to say, what to do – he can say that he wants to meet with me, ”she said.

Stepanova also said that Mokhov tried to add her as a friend on VKontakte.

On March 25, it became known about the appeal of the former captive of the Skopinsky maniac to the prosecutor’s office of the Ryazan region and to the head of the regional department of the TFR, Vladimir Nekeshin. According to Stepanova, in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak, Mokhov “illegally disseminated information about her private life constituting a personal secret,” namely, “he publicly described the circumstances of his crimes, giving details of the implementation of sexual and physical violence and imprisonment”.

Viktor Mokhov was released from prison, in which he spent 17 years, in early March. In 2000, he offered 14-year-old Yekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina a ride home, but instead imprisoned them for three and a half years in a makeshift bunker under the garage. The maniac made sex slaves out of schoolgirls.