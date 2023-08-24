Rubiales kissed Ermoso on the mouth of the player during the gold medal distribution ceremony for the Spanish national team, after defeating England 1-0 in the final last Sunday, which sparked widespread anger inside and outside Spain, and many, including ministers, demanded his resignation.

“My federation, in cooperation with my agency (TMJ), is responsible for defending my interests and they have assumed responsibility as interlocutors representing me in this matter,” Hermoso said in a joint statement published by the WTA and her agency.

“We are working to ensure that the perpetrators of such acts as we have shown do not go unpunished, that they are punished and that deterrent measures are taken to protect female footballers from actions we believe are unacceptable,” she added.

Rubiales had initially described the questions raised about the incident as “foolish” before apologizing in a video clip on Monday, but that did not stem the torrent of criticism.