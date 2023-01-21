Former Barça player Dani Alves, at the moment of leaving the dungeons of the Ciudad de la Justicia in the direction of the Brians 1 prison. Quique Garcia (EFE)

The 23-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by Dani Alves has resigned, before the judge investigating the case, to be compensated by the player, according to EL PAÍS sources of the investigation. Despite the fact that the magistrate reminded her that she has the right, in the event of a conviction, to be financially compensated for the injuries and non-material damage suffered, the woman explicitly renounced exercising that right because her objective, as she explained, is to do justice and that the former Barça player pay with jail for what happened. Alves remains in pretrial detention without bail since Friday afternoon, after the judge heard the statements of the victim and accused and analyzed the evidence compiled by the Mossos d’Esquadra of the alleged rape, which occurred in the early hours of December 30 in the toilets in the VIP area of ​​the elite Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

The prison order gives full credibility to the woman, whose statement was “forceful” and “persistent”, without contradictions. In court, she explained the same thing that she had already detailed on January 2, three days after the events, when she filed the complaint. The Newspaper of Catalonia advanced part of the content of that complaint, to which this newspaper has accessed. The woman entered Sutton, shortly before 2:00, along with a friend and her cousin. They met some Mexican guys who invited them to go up to the VIP area. A waiter insistently asked them to change tables. “A friend of mine wants you to be there”, he indicated to them in the direction of a table where Dani Alves and a friend of his were sitting. The victim assures in her statement that she did not know who was in front of her until the Mexican boys told her. The Brazilian soccer player took it as a joke and said that he played “petanque in L’Hospitalet”.

Things quickly turned sour in the Sutton VIP lounge. Alves, 39, offered the three girls a drink and stood behind the victim, close to her. “It was grossing me out. From behind he took my hand, put it on her penis and I took it off, ”he explained. Alves told her to go through a door that (she didn’t know) communicated with the bathroom in the VIP area, closed it and sat on the toilet. He told her that she could not leave, he forcefully grabbed her head and directed it at her penis with the intention of being fellated and, according to the victim’s version, he slapped her. Instantly, she turned her on top of him and penetrated her “in a violent way” until ejaculating. He got up, dressed and told her: “I’ll go out first.” The victim came out with a broken face, announced to her friend and her cousin that they were leaving, burst into tears and, on leaving, explained what had happened to the doorman, who led her back to the living room so that she could speak with a person in charge of Sutton . She was treated at the Hospital Clínic, whose medical part is one of the indications that work in the case.

45 minute statement

Faced with the solidity of that statement, the hesitations of Alves, who according to judicial sources offered up to three different versions in an appearance that barely lasted about 45 minutes. To questions from the judge, he said that she was in the bathroom when the girl entered and that there was no contact. To questions from the prosecutor, he explained that when she entered the bathroom, he stood there, not knowing what to do. And to questions from the private prosecution, he went further and attributed the sexual conduct to the victim. Alves said the girl jumped on top of her while she was in the toilet doing her needs and performed fellatio on her. And that if he hadn’t said anything until then it was to “protect her”.

Dani Alves, at the Los Pumas stadium, last June. HENRY ROMERO (REUTERS)

In the prison order, the judge highlights these contradictions as one more element to make the decision. What Alves declared is far from what, a few days before and spontaneously, he had explained in a video that he sent to the program And now Sonsoles, from Antena 3. There he said that he did not know the girl. “I’m very sorry, but I don’t know who that lady is, I don’t know who she is, I’ve never seen her in my life.” His statement in court, in any case, is not consistent with the evidence gathered during the investigation by the Mossos d’Esquadra. When filing the complaint, the girl handed over to the police the black dress she was wearing the night of the events ―from where biological remains have been extracted― and also authorized the extraction of DNA to compare with the samples found in the sink in the area. VIP. The agents have taken statements from various witnesses and have analyzed the surveillance cameras, which, although they do not show the rape because it occurred in the bathroom, offer relevant contextual information.

The judge ended up ordering Alves to be imprisoned for flight risk, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and the victim’s lawyer and despite the fact that he had voluntarily come forward to testify from Mexico, where he currently plays. The magistrate assesses that, given the seriousness of the facts – a sexual assault such as the one under investigation implies sentences of between four and 12 years in prison – the footballer could be tempted to leave Spain. And even more if other factors are taken into account: that he does not have roots in Spain, that he has Brazilian nationality (a country with which Spain has no extradition agreement) and his enormous economic capacity. The prosecution lawyer recalled that, with his assets, he could even rent or buy a private plane and leave the country without having to show his passport. Alves’ salary at Pumas – which after learning of his imprisonment has terminated his contract – also came to light in the courtroom. The judge asked him how much he earned. Alves replied that 30,000 euros per month. With the contract in hand, the magistrate corrected him and reminded him that he receives 300,000 euros a month.