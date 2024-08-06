He was called Guido Belussi the man who lost his life yesterday, Monday 5 August, while he was at Lake Iseo with his wife. The 73-year-old, an expert swimmer, dived in and never resurfaced from the water. The alarm was raised by his wife, worried by her husband’s prolonged absence and the discovery of his flip-flops on the shoreline.

Another victim in Italian waters and once again a tragedy in Lombardya region that lately, unfortunately, has often been the scene of similar tragedies. In this case, the one who lost his life was Guido Belussi, a 73 year old man originally from Grumello Del Monte.

The elderly man had arrived yesterday, Monday 5th August, in the morning at Lake Iseomore precisely to Sarnicowhere he stayed with his wife at the Lido Nettuno. In the late afternoon the woman became worried because her husband had gone away and she never saw him return. The anxiety grew when, as reported The Republicthe woman found the slippers of the man on the shoreline. A clue that prompted the lady to raise the alarm with the authorities.

On site, for the researchthe Milan Fire Brigade arrived aboard the helicopter rescue, the Speleo-Alpine-Fluvial Nucleus of the Bergamo Fire Brigade, the Palazzolo sull’Oglio Fire Brigade, the 118 paramedics aboard the medical car and the ambulance of the Croce Blu Basso Sebino, in addition to the Carabinieri of Sarnico.

The search went on for about an hour, when the body of the 73-year-old was found about 20 meters from the point where he had dived, lifeless and three meters deep. For him there was already no nothing more to do.

Belussi, according to what emerges, he was an expert swimmerwhich is why the hypothesis that his death was caused by a sudden illness while he was in the water is becoming increasingly strong.