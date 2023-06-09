The general director of the law firm, Oleg Dibrov, who suffered during the conflict with the blogger’s lawyer Yevgeny Ponasenkov (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation), is in a coma. This was announced on June 9 by an Izvestia source familiar with the situation.

“Dibrov is in a coma, they are fighting for his life in one of the capital’s hospitals”— clarified the informant.

Earlier, on June 7, it became known about Ponasenkov’s conflict with an unknown man. According to the blogger, a drunken stranger began to pester him and other passers-by on the street. As the source of Izvestia shared, Ponasenkov’s friend, lawyer Ramis Zaripov, pushed the man away, he stumbled and fell.

According to the source of Izvestia, on June 8, the injured man was operated on. He is in critical condition on a ventilator. It is specified that Dibrov was diagnosed with an open craniocerebral injury and other head injuries.

Later it became known that a criminal case had been initiated against Zaripov.

Then the identity of the victim was established – this is the 55-year-old general director of a law firm, Oleg Dibrov. He is known to have two daughters.