One of the victims of a fatal bus accident near Ryazan, which killed five people, revealed the details of the incident. She told REN TV about them.

According to the woman, the passengers had to break the windows to get out of the bus, as the doors were blocked. “Everything happened very quickly, everyone was asleep. We could not open the doors, we had to break the window, ”the TV channel reports the words of the victim.

Earlier, the cause of an accident with a bus near Ryazan was named. So, according to the headquarters at the scene of the emergency, the driver lost control on the frozen road and made a collision with the support of the railway bridge.

An accident with a regular bus on the Moscow-Astrakhan highway near the village of Voslebovo, Skopinsky District, occurred at 05:45 am on Sunday, January 2. According to preliminary data, five people died, 21 were injured. There were 56 passengers in the bus in total.