The winners are Horchatería Cinema, Ana Cristina Martínez, Prolaboral, San Antón bakery and the association of hoteliers

The Vico Theater hosts this Monday the gala of the IV edition of the Ciudad de Jumilla Gastronomy Awards, given by the communication group Siete Días, and which will be held under the slogan ‘Now more than ever’.

The distinguished companies this year are Horchatería Cinema, which collects the award for trajectory; the Bares de Jumilla page on Facebook, managed by Ana Cristina Martínez, which will collect the award for social initiative; Prolaboral, which developed the ‘A Safe Holy Week’ campaign, obtains the entrepreneurial initiative; Panadería San Antón obtains recognition in pastry; and the Association of Hoteliers of Jumilla will receive the special award on behalf of the entire sector for their great effort to resist.

The president of the jury has been Pachi Larrosa, LA VERDAD’s food critic. And the godfather at the awards ceremony will be the chef Maiquel Vera, from the La Cuina restaurant, in Petrer (Alicante).