Society is getting sick and it is suffering within a polarization that, by dint of bitterness and irreconcilable disagreements, reduces possible coincidences in the formulation of public policies.

Likewise, too, you get sick of mistrust. If citizens stop believing in the work and good faith of the political class, the processes of democracy lack validity: voters are careless, the polls begin to matter less and the vocation of public service is discredited.

But there is a much worse condition. Cynicism, which has its origin in two symbiotic variables: the lust for power at any cost and a growing disposition to lie indecently. The ruling class that spreads the lie is contributing to the spiral of this delegitimization. By seeking power from falsehood, they contribute to the degradation of democracy and, worse still, they contribute to reducing the political and civic culture of citizens and the loss of an indispensable value: the “sense of responsibility with the society where one lives ”.

For a long time now, our political class has indulged in vices that have generated the same discredit. It is not by chance that political parties and legislators are consistently the worst evaluated in polls. Argentines do not believe in politicians and we have learned to distrust the processes of our democracy because it is the politicians themselves who insist on sulling it.

Every time a deputy lies or an official fiddles with the democratic lexicon, substituting the will of the majority for “party necessity” or the expeditious vote of a law for the “pointer”, he is destroying the indispensable foundations of our public life.

By pursuing power in the most dishonest way, you are teaching the voter the wrong lessons, you are being “anti-civic.” And, being so, he forgets his elementary responsibility as a politician: to seek the common good, to civilized life. And that is a tragedy that can herald unfortunate outcomes.

Ezequiel Amaro

Those who take advantage of the pandemic

Much has been said about the pandemic. It is necessary to refer to one of its unfortunate consequences. Under the protection of sanitary measures, there are those who abuse the situation.

There are many people and, worse still, many companies and institutions that take advantage of the opportunity to, at least, reduce services. The faithful and honest fulfillment of their obligations and / or commitments on the part of many, highlights the counterpart of those who in my opinion are the majority: those who hide or protect themselves in supposed impossibilities to respond to their obligations. Professionals of different specialties or incumbencies; service companies and the State itself offer the perfect excuse. And they take advantage of the excuse.

Consumers do not have access to useful tools to defend ourselves from public service companies, as well as from the three Powers of the State, the same one that is becoming more powerful and simultaneously neglects us. Meanwhile, they enjoy impunity and, what is worse, continue to collect their salaries or their quotas / fees as if they were complying.

Clear examples are the leader in cable and Internet service; Migrations; ANSeS and some official banks, just to mention a few. It is more complicated when those who have to defend us, are absent and, with warning. To make matters worse, we, the citizens and consumers, are getting used to suffering such abuse on a daily basis.

Jacinto E. López Basavilbaso

The controversy over the “disappearance” of meat continues

By the last measures the disappearance of Argentine meat will begin; to produce 1 kg. 3/4 years are needed; to produce 1 kg. cereal or oilseed, 180 days. Every moderately good agricultural field will be sown; what remains of the Argentine rodeo will be transformed into half blood, 3/4, 7/8. etc. and it will be located in the NOA and NEA, harder pasture fields, not suitable for British breeds; or in mountains and / or wetlands in provinces close to large / medium cities.

No entrepreneur will continue to produce meat with a return that they will not choose because of its low profitability. Conclusion: we will continue with the 50,000,000 heads that we have more, less, in the last 50/60 years.

Louis durban

A reflection of the National Constitution

The first article of the National Constitution reads that “The Argentine Nation adopts the federal republican representative form for its government …”. These three adjectives have a powerful meaning that equals them in terms of their legal structure. Let us remember the four places that the conceptual organization of law contains, namely: the obligatory, the permitted, the contingent and the prohibited.

Both the representative, the republican and the federal must participate in this square that the legal operation goes through. The republican through its four Powers; the Executive, the Legislative, the Judicial and the free press. The federal through the national government, the provincial governments, the co-participation law and the autonomy of the central bank, and finally the representative should be structured through a confrontational logic that would decide the candidates who should represent the citizen, through a debate by which these terms were necessary in the dynamics that should govern it; that is: the two parts that dialectize, the referee and the condition of the public.

The institutionalization of this logic would prevent any hegemonic possibility and would leave out of the scene “The Front that tries to go for Everything.” Every self-respecting citizen should understand that the greater the ideology, the less the institutionality.

It would be convenient that this is understood when voting.

Daniel Maccagnoni

“What the State takes away from us the most is dignity”

I have a 43-year-old son who, from a motorcycle accident delivering for a pizzeria in Campana, for which he worked in black and who never took charge of the situation, has a disability evaluated by a medical board of 80%.

When applying for the disability pension, they are not granted it because there is income in their family group to support it? I am a retired teacher. I pay rent and expenses of my house. Single entry. And I also pay part of the rent for my 88-year-old mother’s house for a minimum and disabled pension. That is, I also pay a person to assist her. They really believe that I can support everyone with a retirement that is not the minimum, but not enough for three rentals. My son lives in Campana. Where am I supposed to get money to support them?

The State does not give me anything. Rather it takes away from me. But what is taking away the most is our dignity. Ask, beg, beg … An illogical system that leads to the loss of dignity and hope.

Cristina Lacalle

