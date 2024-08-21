Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Pavlo was hospitalized during a court hearing in Kyiv

Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and abbot of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo (Lebed) was hospitalized during a court hearing in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv. The diocese reported this in its Telegram-channel.

According to the UOC, on August 21, during a court hearing, the metropolitan became ill. Doctors provided first aid to the priest, after which he was taken to the hospital.

“It is known that the bishop had heart problems before. Last year, he was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction,” the UOC reported.

On Tuesday, August 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a law that effectively bans the activities of the UOC on the territory of Ukraine. The bill was supported by 265 out of 450 parliamentarians. Four deputies from the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “Servant of the People” voted against the adoption of the bill.