Despite his poise, how he quietly celebrated the Second Division title on the Santo Domingo grass – it is also true that his team had just won a defeat – to Vicente Moreno is the first time as a coach that he has been proclaimed champion of the silver category. He had not achieved it two years ago at the helm of Mallorca, when he finished fifth and had to resort to promotion. But he did succeed as a footballer …

Of that trophy, which this past Monday accompanied him at the RCDE Stadium during the delivery by the Spanish Federation, gave good faith 12 years ago now, on July 30, 2009, when he became one of those chosen by Xerez, along with Mario Bermejo and Antonio Ramiro ‘Antoñito’, to walk it no less than the Jerez Circuit. Together they formed a kind of ‘pole’ on the same grid to present the Primera jerseys and also a podium, in which Moreno posed in the middle, as well as at the top. Not in vain, it had been one of the great architects of the azulones title, with a decisive goal against Recreativo on promotion day.

Years later, what Yes, Vicente Moreno achieved as a coach, they were two Second B champion titles, if possible equal or more difficult because it involves having passed promotion rounds and, finally, a symbolic one with only the trophy at stake. Got it first with Gimnàstic de Tarragona, in 2015, and three years later at the helm of Mallorca. The last milestone, promotion and second-class championship, has been starred with Espanyol, in a race that circulates at full speed through a circuit of high speed.