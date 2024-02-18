Vice-Speaker of the Sejm of Poland Bosak was included in the database of the Ukrainian “Peacemaker”

Vice-Speaker of the Polish Sejm Krzysztof Bosak was included in the database of the Ukrainian “Peacemaker”, it is reported TASS with a link to resource data.

The entry is dated November 29, 2023. It is noted that the politician was included in the list for “participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine.”

The vice speaker is accused of organizing a blockade of checkpoints on the border between Ukraine and Poland. He is also suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence services.

Earlier, Ukrainian carriers accused Polish protesters of deploying a truck with vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the border. The Poles sent the heavy truck to the end of the line at the Dorogusk-Yagodin checkpoint. The line stretched for 11 kilometers.