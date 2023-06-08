Vice Speaker of the City Duma of Krasnodar Ufimtsev decided to volunteer in the NVO zone

The vice-speaker of the Krasnodar City Duma, Gennady Ufimtsev, decided to volunteer for the zone of the special military operation (SVO). His video message published publication “Notebook Krasnodar”.

According to the deputy head of the parliament, he decided to go to the Northern Military District after the drone attack on Krasnodar and the entry of saboteurs into the territory of the Belgorod region. “Therefore, today’s special military operation acquires for me the meaning of the Patriotic War,” Ufimtsev explained.

The vice-speaker promised to find an opportunity to combine service in the Russian Armed Forces with the performance of duties in the City Duma.

In May, the head of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, Dmitry Khubezov, resigned from his post due to trips to the special operation zone. He recommended that the leadership of the committee be handed over to his deputy, Badme Bashankaev.