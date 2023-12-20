Jordi Matas Dalmases, in an image from the transparency portal of the University of Barcelona.

The vice-rector for Institutional Relations, Communication and Linguistic Policy of the University of Barcelona (UB), Jordi Matas, presented his resignation this Wednesday after being involved in an alleged case of harassment of a student. The harassment was reported by the student and the center's management investigated it, concluding that no sanction against Matas was necessary. The events occurred in 2016 and an investigation by eldiario.es He accessed the off-color messages that the vice-rector sent to the student who reported the events to the Equality Unit. On Tuesday, the UB refused to dismiss the vice-rector, considering that it was a “closed case.” Reading the messages has caused students, teachers and staff to demand the vice-rector's resignation. A resignation that, as the UB announced in a statement, took place this Wednesday.

Matas sent messages to a student that said: “Today I dreamed about you again, we had a great time. The vice-rector insisted that he wanted to see her and reproached the young woman for not paying attention to her or answering her messages on her cell phone (“you make me sad”). When the student tried to prevent her from being her tutor for her final degree project, Matas began to pursue her. Her classmates created a Telegram group to help her prevent the teacher from finding her. “One day we managed to take it out of the classroom window,” recalls one of the testimonies collected in the investigation. The young woman finally confessed her case to another teacher and he helped her file a complaint with the Equality Unit. Despite presenting Matas' messages as evidence, the investigation opened by the university concluded that “no reprehensible attitude had occurred.”

After the publication of the report, criticism of the management of the UB only increased. On Tuesday, 200 students gathered in the Faculty of Letters demanding the resignation of the professor and several professors even presented a letter to the rector, Joan Guàrdia, demanding an “independent investigation” and the “precautionary” dismissal of Matas.

This Wednesday the UB released a statement condemning sexual harassment behavior. The university justifies itself by arguing that since the reported events took place in 2016, the protocol existing at the time was used and they ask for “prudence and respect” for the people and institutions involved.

“Given the need to preserve the institution, we inform you that on this date, Dr. Jordi Matas has presented the resignation of his management responsibilities in order to begin, without institutional limitations, the legal actions he believes are appropriate to defend his honorability,” the letter concludes. .

Finally, the UB opts for the middle path and ensures that the “academic framework is incompatible with any type of harassing behavior” and, at the same time, “no behavior of public lynching, defamation or violent and denigrating mechanisms of legitimate concern.” ”.

