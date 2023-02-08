His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received yesterday, at the headquarters of Zayed II Military College in Al Ain, a number of military and police leaders in the country and in a number of sister countries, who were invited to the graduation ceremony of the 47th batch. Among the officer candidates at Zayed II Military College, along with a number of diplomats and military attachés in the embassies of brotherly and friendly countries in the country.

The attendees congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the occasion of the graduation of a new constellation of youth from the country and some Arab countries, praising the educational and military level of Zayed II Military College, which is now ranked among the most prominent military colleges and institutes in the world.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Centers Security Council, Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, and Commander of Zayed II Military College, Major General Amer Mohammed. club.