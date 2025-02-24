Yolanda Díaz, second vice president of the government, He went to one of the MBFW MBFW fashion sessionsD, as a guild fans.

Díaz toured several of the stands of new creators who are next to the pavilions where the parades take place. In one of them, called tarti tailored, The vice president took a striking ring, as well as one of their assistants, who put themselves to give notoriety to the piece and went to tour the rest of the fair. The piece costs 40 euros.

One of the brands of the brand, Elena Salvador Torres, starred in a fun video on social networks claiming the Minister of Labor to pay said piece. “A person has passed through here, a ring, his assistant too and I have not seen the tickets, “he said.

“He has done a full -fledged ‘Simpa’. He told me ‘now I come back’, but he hasn’t returned “he commented half a half joke seriously.” Return, please “claimed the owner of the piece.

The end of ‘theft’ was positive. “Tarti paid. They wrote us minutes after the video came outvery very, telling us that with the stir, the fuck … “.

Yolanda Díaz walks along the catwalk showing her tarti ring. Europa Press

Díaz’s response was as follows: “Hello dear !! How are you? stand But we have a debt with you! You will tell me how we can do it. Thanks and a huge hug. “In addition, the vice president wrote. “I love the ring! I hope we have stayed longer with you, you are great.”