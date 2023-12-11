The first vice president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Carmelo Sanz de Barros, has indicated that there are still a couple of important steps left for Madrid to be able to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix from 2026, an open secret that has gained strength in recent weeks. According to Diario AS and Motorsport, the Spanish manager has lowered expectations about the possibility of a race in the capital, by ensuring that the Spanish Automobile Federation has not yet received any project to study its viability, a step that is fundamental for the inclusion of a race on the top circuit.

When you want to establish a career in any country, Sanz de Barros points out, it is necessary that the highest authority of that country first approves the viability of the project. “In the case of Spain, [la máxima autoridad] It is the Spanish Automobile Federation. And today, have you received that project to study and focus on? No, he hasn't seen it,” the manager declared during the FIA ​​Awards gala.

Furthermore, Sanz de Barros added that once the federation analyzes and approves a tentative project, a second fundamental step would still be missing, which is for the FIA ​​to ratify the incorporation of Madrid to the calendar, a procedure for which there is a waiting list and that cannot be taken for granted simply because Montmeló, another Spanish circuit whose contract ends in 2026, may leave the calendar. “As a Spaniard born in Madrid, I want Formula 1 to return to Madrid, like many people, but there is a process to have a Grand Prix in a place and I do not believe that the process is being followed, nor have the steps been taken. to continue the process, as is rumored,” the Madrid native clarified.

The first vice president of the FIA, Carmelo Sanz de Barros, in a file photo. GREGORY LENORMAND (AFP7 via Europa Press)

Finally, the manager went further to believe that there may be underlying political interests that explain the leak of inaccurate information, a product of the tension that exists in Spain between Barcelona and Madrid. “I've been reading a lot about Madrid trying to rob Barcelona, ​​trying to kill Montmeló or things like that. Nothing yet. Can Spain have two races on the calendar? Yes, like the United States or Italy. It's possible? It is, but until now with all the demand we have, I don't see that it is going to be easy,” said someone who a couple of months ago had already called all the information that came out about a possible circuit in Madrid a “rumor.” In this way, Sanz de Barros does not rule out holding a Formula 1 race on Madrid soil soon, but he does show the slowness of the process so far and the contrast between reality and rumors.

