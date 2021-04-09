The Vice President of Brazil, General Hamilton Mourao, described this Thursday Argentina as the “eternal beggar” and he put it as a bad example to follow, in his appeal to comply with “the rules of fiscal responsibility” of his country.

The second of Jair Bolsonaro urged to avoid the “bankruptcy” of the country so as not to end up “the same” as Argentina.

“We cannot escape the rules of fiscal responsibility, if not the country goes bankrupt and, if the country goes bankrupt, we will be the same as our neighbor to the south, just like Argentina, eternal beggar“Mourao pointed out in a virtual event with investors and entrepreneurs.

The vice president’s statements came a month after the Minister of Economy, Paulo GuedesHe said that if Brazil makes bad economic policy decisions, it would take “six months to become Argentina and a year and a half to become Venezuela.”

It is a new point of high tension between the governments headed by Alberto Fernández and Jair Bolsonaro, who at some point has even come to private matters of the family of the Argentine Prime Minister.

A binational relationship with strong crossovers

Bolsonaro, the leader of the Brazilian extreme right, strongly supported the reelection of Mauricio Macri during the 2019 election campaign in Argentina. Kirchnerism, for its part, has as an ally and friend in the neighboring country Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom they consider a victim of lawfare.

When Kirchnerism prevailed in 2019, the Brazilian president used his social networks to, true to his style, attack the left and ventured, at that moment, that the “left-footing” was going to begin in Argentina. For his part, Fernández replied: “He is a racist, misogynist and violent”.

The irreconcilable ideological differences Between both governments they were always present, from the absence of the Brazilian leader in the assumption of Fernández (in which Mourao was present), until the last virtual summit of Mercosur.

Daniel Scioli claims to have a good relationship with Jair Bolsonaro

Although Daniel Scioli, in his role as ambassador, assured a few days ago that “Bolsonaro in privacy is different”, and that he has managed to improve the binational relationship with the largest Argentine commercial partner, it gives the feeling that you are always on the verge of breaking.

Even the way of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic has been diametrically opposite. While Argentina pointed from the beginning to a maximum restriction of activities, in Brazil the situation was minimized and the president himself treated the virus as a “little flu”, publicly inviting the governors of all states to sustain economic life without closures.

At the end of November 2020, Fernández and Bolsonaro held their first virtual meeting, where they agreed on the need to leave “differences” and enhance “all points of agreement”, but this new episode does not seem to help in that sense.

DB