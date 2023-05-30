Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The sixth edition of the Vice President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu will start next Saturday at Al-Ahly Youth Club, Dubai, with the participation of elite clubs and players classified in the local sports arena.

The tournament, which was launched in 2018, and its prizes exceed one million dirhams, is one of the most prominent local tournaments on the federation’s agenda, and it will be held in its latest version over the next Saturday and Sunday. (16 years old), and the Cubs (under 14 years old), where the players of the participating clubs and academies seek to present the strongest performance that enhances their chances of ascending to the podium and winning the precious title.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, says: “The Vice President’s Cup for Ju-Jitsu is an important station in the agenda of the local sports season, as it stimulates competition between clubs and academies on the local scene, and is a real starting point for new talents towards excellence, brilliance, and qualification to represent the national team. ».

He continued: «The federation’s local championships keep pace with the highest standards and specifications followed in the most prominent international tournaments in terms of technical and organizational aspects, and clubs and academies are keen to push their elite players to participate in the competitions because they provide a typical environment for players in various categories, and are held in a system based on weight categories, regardless of the level of belts. It is the same system used in the major continental and international tournaments that are subject to the laws of the International Federation of the game.

Al Dhaheri praised the distinguished relationship between the Federation with clubs and academies at the state level, and the concerted efforts towards achieving one goal, which is to enhance the global leadership of the sport of ju-jitsu in the UAE, and to consolidate the country’s position as a global home for the game, and the first destination for the industry of champions.

The clubs are continuously preparing to participate, and most of them have followed an intensive training program befitting the size of the event. Among the most prominent of these clubs are Shabab Al-Ahly Dubai, Bani Yas, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports, Al-Wahda, Al-Jazira, Al-Ain, ADMA Martial Arts Academy, AFNT, and Emirates Club.

Abdullah Al-Qama, Director of Ju-Jitsu at Al-Jazira Club, confirmed that the club’s players are fully prepared to participate in the tournament, and that the club’s goal behind this participation is the honorable representation and the ascent to the podium.

Al-Qama says: “Al-Jazira Club has a clear strategic vision in terms of the sport of ju-jitsu, which is to sustain the development of players in different age groups, and to produce talents capable of competing strongly in all tournaments and achieving titles.”

He adds, “The club began implementing its strategy to prepare and qualify players under the age of 18 three years ago, and we began to reap the benefits of that stage by establishing a solid base of talent and distinguished materials. And 12 players from Al-Jazira Club were called up to join the ranks of the national team in its various Sunni categories, in a realistic translation of the efficiency of the plans pursued by the club.

The official weigh-in procedures for all categories participating in the tournament will be held on Friday from 6-8 pm, and on Saturday from 8-10 am at Shabab Al-Ahly Club in Dubai.

The preliminary matches of the tournament will start on Saturday, where the winners will qualify for the final rounds and compete for the title and be crowned with the first three places the next day.