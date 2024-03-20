The deputy mayor did not call Yekaterinburg “Gryazburg”, but admitted problems with cleaning

Vice-Mayor of Yekaterinburg Alexey Bubnov acknowledged problems with street cleaning in the city, but refused to call it Gryazburg. In his opinion, the deputy head of the capital of the Urals shared in the “Accent” program on the local OTV channel.

When asked about satisfaction with the work of public utility workers, the deputy head of the capital of the Urals replied that he always has comments. “But overall we’re coping. We usually call the city Gryazburg, but I don’t see Gryazburg. A normal, clean, beautiful city,” said Bubnov.

The vice mayor added that starting next week in Yekaterinburg they will switch to summer cleaning mode and begin washing the streets. “The sweeping equipment is already working, and next week we will start cleaning the city. As soon as the weather permits, we will attack the dirt with all our might and remove it,” Bubnov promised.

Previously, presidential candidate from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov spoke in favor of returning the historical names of the hero cities of St. Petersburg and Volgograd – Leningrad and Stalingrad.