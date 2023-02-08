At the end of the hearing, a solemn promise. The Vialli family, who donated an Italian national team shirt with the inscription “Francesco” to the Holy Father, renewed their commitment to carry forward a testimony of love and Christianity.

The Vialli family in the Vatican. Olivia and Sofia, the daughters of the late former footballer and manager have fulfilled the greatest wish of their father Gianluca. As reported by provincia.cr, Vialli, until the day of his death, which took place last January 6 after a long and courageous fight against pancreatic cancer that took him away from this world, he had this dream for his daughters. The two girls met Pope Francis and brought him their father’s shirt as a gift. Her mother, Cathryn White Cooper, was also with them, who was thus able to thank the pontiff and tell him about the footballer’s last days.

DREAM — Vialli, as he had declared before the tumor took over, had promised himself, once he became aware of his illness, one of his objectives, to accompany his daughters to the altar. He had also chosen the church where the wedding would be celebrated. The Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin of Hope in Grumello Cremonese, or a few hundred meters from where he was born. And also where other family members (brothers and nephews) of the former Cremonese, Sampdoria and Juventus striker came from, in the Paulo VI hall. See also Racing delivers membership card to non-binary person

TESTIMONY — At the end of the hearing, a solemn promise. The Vialli family, who donated an Italian national team shirt with the inscription “Francesco” to the Holy Father, renewed their commitment to carry forward a testimony of love and Christianity. The same that had prompted the footballer to live and tell about his coexistence with cancer. His wife Cathryn White Cooper, who would have celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary, explained to Bergoglio that Vialli wanted, right up to the end, to be a support and an example for the many people who suffered and were away from the spotlight. And with this intention, they attended Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. The technical commissioner of the Italian national football team Roberto Mancini was also present at the celebration.

