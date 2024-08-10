The most romantic trail in Italy’s Cinque Terre was closed for 12 years, but thanks to new safety measures it has just reopened to visitors.

The Cinque Terre’s most romantic trail, aptly named the Via dell’Amore, reopened in Italy on July 27, 12 years after a landslide in September 2012 injured four Australian tourists and highlighted the urgent need for reforms and increased safety in the area.

He 800-meter trail, carved into steep cliffs With stunning views of the Ligurian Sea, it has a history of 104 years and a future that depends fundamentally on the preservation of Italy’s coastal landscapes.

Before its closure in 2012, the stunning trail was one of the most popular stretches of the network of 130 km of roads that run through the “five lands” that give Cinque Terre its name and unite the Borghi multicoloured medieval villages of Riomaggiore and Manarola.

Ironically, no one planned to build the Via della Amor. Today, Riomaggiore and Manarola –“Vertical” villages perched on majestic rocks with houses stacked on top of each other like pastel-colored ice cream scoops– attract millions of international tourists, all in search of a technicolor Italian fantasy.

But originally they were simple settlements of seafaring farmers (not fishermen, as is often mistakenly believed), connected only by an ancient path over a steep peak, so arduous to cross that communication was scarce and the two small villages spoke different dialects.

The Via del Amor was created more than 100 years ago and has since welcomed countless travellers, as can be seen in this old photo of the trail from 1950. Photo:Giuliano Bordone Share

During the construction of the railway between the cities of Genoa and La Spezia, at the end of the 19th century, pieces of rock were excavated in the cliffs. a stone path so that workers and donkeys carrying materials and explosives could dig tunnels for the train.

The inhabitants of Riomaggiore saw the opportunity to join the two paths fragmented.

Fabrizia Pecunia, current mayor of Riomaggiore, explains: “They saw this stretch of road [ferroviaria] on the Riomaggiore side and this other section on the Manarola side and they asked themselves: ‘Why don’t we make a connection?'”

Construction of the new trail began in 1920 and ended about 11 years later.

“My grandfather Brizio Bonanini was one of those who built it,” says Pecunia. “I’m very proud of it.”

How to visit Cinque Terre

The “five lands” of Cinque Terre (Monterosso al Mare, Vernazzo, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore) are located within the Cinque Terre National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and are linked by 48 trails of varying intensity.

The most convenient way to explore them is with the Cinque Terre Express trains, which run every 20 minutes and will take you through the five towns.

Or you can put on your hiking boots and choose a path, using the Cinque Terre Card which allows visitors to enter the park and access the services there, including guided tours and free use of the toilets.

Stop to sample local delicacies like hearty pesto pasta dishes, Ligurian focaccia and sardines.

You can also visit the villages by ferry. Four of the park’s trails are now accessible to people with disabilities.

The village of Riomaggiore, which can be reached after a romantic walk from Manarola Photo:Getty Images Share

With languid sunset views over the sea and a spectacular rocky landscape above the waves breaking at about 30 meters deep, this flat and easy to walk trail It soon became an ideal and practical solution for a date night, not far from the medieval centres of the villages.

So, an anonymous writer with a knack for brands wrote Via dell’Amore on the rock wallwhich gave the road its romantic name.

Fifty years later, In the 1970s, local officials took notice and installed benches dedicated to mythological figures of passion, from Cupid to Eros.

Danger

The only drawback is that the Via del Amor was built on a steep and crumbling mountainside, in a region whose The terrain is prone to frequent landslides..

“It is obviously a dangerous area, a very beautiful area because it is on the sea, but obviously dangerous“explains Francesco Faccini, a geologist at the University of Genoa.

“It is no coincidence that the original old road was built over the mountain [y no por la ladera]. Inevitably, cutting the base of a slope causes landslides.”

The Cinque Terre complex is a gamble between man and nature. “These were the lands of ‘heroic viticulture’,” explains geologist Domenico Calcaterra of the University of Naples.

“Lands of a dramatic and dangerous agriculture. Men and women worked on very narrow paths along impermeable slopes and accidents were not uncommon.”

Over the centuries, inhabitants built dry stone walls to support the terraces, where they cultivated olive trees and vineyards.

“Is a unique landscape“, adds Donatella Bianchi, president of the Cinque Terre National Park. “It is vertical, with 130 km of trails created by man, who transformed the mountains to cultivate them and survive.”

With the arrival of tourism in the 1950s, Agriculture was abandoned in the area and the maintenance of the stone walls was neglected, while climate change progressively caused the same amount of annual rainfall to be concentrated in fewer, but stronger, storms.

The Way of Love was built on a steep mountainside. Photo:Getty Images Share

“As often happens in our country, the environmental awareness “It developed after a tragedy,” says Calcaterra, referring to the two years of landslides and dramatic flooding between 2011 and 2012.

The park’s new management then decided to focus more on the environment and created the Centre for the Study of Geological Risks, where Calcaterra works.

They also began to support agriculture with incentives for farmers, providing stones to fix the dry walls and barbatelle (vine cuttings) for the production of the prestigious local wine, the sweet white passito Sciacchetrà.

“Today, the communities that created this wonderful landscape, including those important trails, will be able to appreciate its beauty again,” says Bianchi.

A long pause

But why did it take 12 years to reopen a trail 800 metres long?

Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè, who inaugurated the trail at the end of July, laughs at this question: “Have you seen Liguria? It’s a narrow region that rises steeply from the sea. We had to take advantage of the whole mountain and make sure everything was completely safe.”

“In total, It cost 22 million euros (about US$24 million)“adds Mayor Pecunia, explaining how the various local and national entities involved have had to raise funds, agree on a plan, go through all the bureaucratic procedures and, finally, build a system of harnesses, nets and anchors to prevent rock falls and protect the trail, without spoiling its natural beauty.

“And now, if you go, They will fall in love “of him,” reflects Santanchè. “It is no coincidence that it is called the Way of Love.”

New visitors will find a renewed, romantic and, above all, safe path between the two towns, authorities assure. Photo:Mayor of Riomaggiore Share

To walk the trail, visitors must reserve their ticket online or at the park ticket office. a maximum of 400 people per hour (a new policy aimed at limiting overcrowding).

The park, one of the smallest but most densely populated in Italy, with 4,000 inhabitants On 3,800 hectares, it hopes to monitor visitor numbers and inform tourists about the number of visitors before they arrive.

Interestingly, although full wedding ceremonies on the Way of Love will have to wait until the opening next year of the trail’s small amphitheater that also functions as a botanical garden, Mayor Pecunia guarantees that starting this summer Very intimate weddings will be allowed with only a few guests and no refreshments or reception.

After all, no one can really control romance and who exchanges vows on the Path of Love.

