«When you have this publication in your hands, take a seat; this task should not be exceptionally complicated, as it is not subject to a public invitation process, nor to another competitive concurrence or negotiated without publicity». With this fine humor, the president of the Murcia Press Association, Juan Antonio de Heras, made reference this Saturday, during the presentation of the XL issue of the Revista del Entierro de la Sardina to the ‘via crucis’ that still runs, to Less than three weeks from Friday of Sorrows, the awarding process for the installation of chairs and stands for the upcoming Easter and Spring Festivals.

This was a theme that was heard among the comments of those attending this act, the penultimate of the Sardinera Group before the return of the party, if one takes into account that the presentation of the catafalque is still pending. Between irony, uncertainty and nervousness moved the response of the highest representatives today of the most deeply rooted celebrations of the Murcian spring. “To the bad, each one takes a folding chair,” joked the president of the Superior Council of Brotherhoods, José Ignacio Sánchez Ballesta, accompanied by the former president of the Sardinera Group Gregorio González. «There is concern, but of all; ask JuanPablo (of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas)”, they added.

Juan Antonio de Heras, Marcos Ortuño and Alberto Castillo present the magazine together with the sardine.



Ros Caval / AGM







«This is an important issue for Murcia; It cannot happen that the visitor does not find the option to get the seats; but it does not depend on us, although they have assured us that at the beginning of next week it will be solved, “added José Antonio Sánchez, current president of the sardineros.

Municipal sources pointed out that the options that are open now, after declaring the last contest void, move between a direct award to a guarantee company or a concession to the Cabildo, Federation and Association to contract, as has happened in Cartagena, without forgetting the possibility that the administrative appeal of one of the expelled companies be upheld and allowed to contract.

Outside of this controversy, the Moneo assembly hall again saw the handkerchiefs in the air the cry of “Long live the Burial of the Sardine and Long live Murcia!” during the presentation of a magazine that not only collects the best of the return of the party last year, after the pandemic, but also takes a tour of the historic landing of the parade in Genoa and has a memory for those -some already missing – who have helped the party to reach its present enormous dimension. It is about 300 pages and 200 photographs that can be enjoyed ‘online’, a way of consultation that shot up 37% last year.