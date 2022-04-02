In its bid to take this course a step forward, Las Palmas was launched this summer by Adalberto Peñaranda, young Venezuelan striker (he will turn 25 on May 31) of whom he kept good memories in Spanish football, first at Granada and then at Malaga. Now belonging to Watford, from England, UD got a loan until June 30, 2022 which, at the moment, does not seem to be prolonged.

He started the course like a shot, starter in the first five league games, but without finishing success. It is not that he has it now, because he has not scored since October, just two goals in the league, those that contributed to the respective victories against Ponferradina (2-1) and Cartagena (4-1).

However, between injuries and technical decisions, Little by little, both his performance and the player’s own options in the team began to decline. His progression stagnant for the moment, he did not even play in the recent triumphs of Las Palmas, those that allow him to be one step away from getting hooked on the playoffs again, when they outperformed Valladolid (0-1) and Leganés (4-2) with Peñaranda on the bench for 90 minutes.

And now, with his colleagues in Vigo, where today they train to later travel to Fuenlabrada, the international striker with his country has stayed in Gran Canaria, now afflicted, once again, by physical problems. Thus, UD itself announced yesterday, through a pyrrhic statement, that “Adalberto Peñaranda has undergone medical tests that have determined that the player suffers from a fibrillar micro-tear in the left biceps femoris”, as well as that “the time of medical leave, according to evolution”.

Till the date, Peñaranda, going through his particular via crucis, has barely intervened for 719 minutes in 17 games, barely as a starter in the five mentioned above, those initial ones against Valladolid, Girona, Huesca, Mirandés and Ibiza. Facing the opposite pottery He is still anchored in two goals and 1 assist.