Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UFU) fired 106 shells into the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing three civilians and injuring nine more. Footage of the consequences of the shelling of Donetsk appeared at the disposal of Izvestia.

As reported on October 6 Telegram channel Representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), over the past 24 hours, 30 cases of firing by the UFU were recorded. Six settlements of the republic came under fire: Mironovsky, Gorlovka, Golmovsky, Ozeryanovka, Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk.

“Information has been received about the death of three civilians in the Nikitovsky and Kalininsky districts of Gorlovka. Nine civilians, including three teenagers, were injured of varying degrees of severity in the Kalininsky and Nikitovsky districts of Gorlovka and Kommunarovka,” the statement said.

One of the residents of Donetsk, whose house was damaged by shelling, told Izvestia that he fears that unexploded shells could remain nearby. Therefore, he plans to inspect the site only in the morning, when it’s dawn and it’s safer.

“The glass completely disappeared <...> Well, the wires were broken. There is no tension in the house, because there is a short circuit,” the man shared.

Earlier, on October 5, the JCCC reported two civilians killed as a result of the shelling of Gorlovka. They turned out to be two women born in 1966 and 1967. Five people were also injured as a result of the shelling – two men and three women.

Gorlovka was subjected to another attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on October 5. The strike took place in the Nikitovsky district of the city. The day before, Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka five times in an hour. From 9:15 to 10:15 Moscow time, militants fired 18 152 mm shells.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

