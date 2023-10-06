GRENADE. Once again, Viktor Orban and Mateusz Morawiecki have decided to ruin the party. As had already happened at the European Council in June, the leaders of Hungary and Poland exercised their right of veto and thus forced Charles Michel to delete the immigration chapter from the final declaration of the extraordinary summit in Granada. A declaration relating to migration policies was attached to the final document, but signed only by the President of the European Council because unanimity could not be achieved.

The two governments dispute the fact that it was also decided to proceed by qualified majority and not unanimity for the regulation for crisis situations. A methodology permitted by the treaties for this type of decision, but which in their view contrasts with the decisions taken in previous European Councils when the leaders had put down on paper their desire to proceed “by consensus” on the immigration dossier. “We were legally raped because they cornered us,” Orban complained as he arrived at the summit this morning. While the Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki, who will be contesting for reconfirmation in the elections in ten days, has the desire to return home flaunting the veto to say that he has “stopped the invasion imposed by Brussels”.





For Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, host of this informal summit, this is another setback. Also because yesterday the final press conference at the end of the meeting of the European Political Community was canceled at the last moment, apparently due to a disagreement with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who had asked his Spanish colleague to organize a round table on immigration. Despite Sanchez’s “no”, the conservative prime minister still managed to organize a mini-summit with Giorgia Meloni, Mark Rutte and Albanian Edi Rama, who were then joined by Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen.





From a practical point of view, the Polish-Hungarian veto of the Granada declaration will have no concrete effects. The reform of the Migration and Asylum Pact continues even without their consent and will now enter the final phase of negotiations with the European Parliament. But the attitude of the two governments could complicate other dossiers which, yes, are decided unanimously. Above all, the review of the multiannual budget of the European Union, which must be adopted by the end of the year, and the decision on the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine.