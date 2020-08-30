The negotiation of the first Budget of Pedro Sánchez, key to the vault of the legislature, is making the seams of the coalition creak, although all the ministers consulted rule out that it will break it. Podemos raised the bar this Friday by raising an apparently final veto on Ciudadanos in support of the Accounts. “The PSOE knows that with us it will not count if it wants to get some Budgets with Cs”, sentenced Isabel Serra on behalf of the leadership of Pablo Iglesias’ party. In the socialist sector of the Government there is a lot of concern because they believe that ERC’s support is very difficult before the Catalan elections and this veto would block everything.

Neither Pedro Sánchez nor Pablo Iglesias have changed positions for a few months. The president and his closest team have long been preparing the ground for some Budgets approved by Citizens. It all started when ERC began voting against the government on key issues such as the extension of the state of alarm. There in La Moncloa they assumed that getting the Budgets with ERC before the Catalan elections was going to be almost impossible, although important sectors of the PSOE were pressing and continue to do so to try to maintain the majority of the investiture and thus be able to consolidate progressive Accounts.

Meanwhile, the leader of Podemos – this veto was launched this Friday only from his organization, and not from Unidas Podemos – has always said that he saw a Budget supported by both his group and that of Inés Arrimadas, although on one occasion He pointed out from La Moncloa that he had agreed with Sánchez to allow the president to try.

The problem is that now they are no longer words in the air, as they were in recent months. Has arrived the time of truth. Everything is ready to start the negotiation and there is already a lot of internal work within the Government to close the Budgets. And it is now when La Moncloa was preparing to speak with Ciudadanos – on Wednesday Sánchez receives Arrimadas in his round of consultations before ERC, a clear gesture, because the Republicans have more seats and also supported the inauguration – and was already designing the strategy negotiation.

Several consulted socialist ministers privately show their concern because they believe that Podemos is de facto giving ERC the right of veto over the Budgets, by not contemplating any other option than that of the Republicans. And that, they point out in La Moncloa, is taking an enormous risk. Approving new budgets, they insist, is essential now to be able to spend well the money that will come from the European reconstruction fund. To extend once again the accounts of the PP of 2018 would be an absolute failure.

Sánchez wants to leave all the doors open to have more room for negotiation, although it seems increasingly evident that his plan A is already Ciudadanos, and not ERC. For Podemos, they explain in this group, assuming a pact with Ciudadanos is very complicated because they have opted for a left-wing coalition supported by a progressive majority, and Arrimadas represents something else politically and also has special complications in Catalonia, the place where, later of the fiasco in Galicia and the Basque Country, the United We can conglomerate has the next electoral examination.

Nobody in the PSOE or Podemos sees a realistic possibility of a rupture, which would cause an electoral advance, because neither of them is interested in that scenario, but there is an atmosphere of concern and tension in both groups prior to a negotiation hard in which both are fixing positions.

For the second time in a week, Podemos, which is making clear movements to differentiate itself from its government partner, surprised the Socialists. If on Tuesday he criticized the “lack of leadership” of the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, at the start of the school year, this Friday he vetoed Ciudadanos at a press conference after the party leadership meeting attended by Iglesias. That is, it was the position sanctioned by the leader.

Rafael Mayoral, who also performs the functions of spokesman, settled that “there can be no PSOE Budgets with Cs because Cs is not in the Government. Then the government would be another ”. “We hope that the PSOE will take care of the majority that supports this Government, we bet on the majority that carried out the investiture”, is the alternative that Podemos defends. “If there are Budgets that have Citizens, they will be cuts. Our project is incompatible with Ciudadanos ”, Serra insisted.

The tone used was loud. And it takes place in the run-up to a crucial week: Sánchez has scheduled a conference on Monday that will be attended by the country’s big businessmen, union leaders and employers just two days before the meeting that he will hold with Pablo Casado to try to reach some state agreements.

In response to Podemos, the socialist sources consulted appeal to “all political forces”, without exception, to approve public accounts with the greatest possible support to face the greatest economic and social crisis since the Civil War and with almost 29,000 deaths by coronavirus according to data from the Ministry of Health. “The alternative to some Budgets of the PSOE and United We Can not be the Budgets of Cristóbal Montoro”, they abounded. That is to say, that the last ones that were approved, those of the PP, are not approved and remain in force.

Ciudadanos has received with satisfaction Podemos ‘warning to the PSOE because it considers it good that Iglesias’ party is “uncomfortable” with its participation in the budget negotiation, insofar as one of its objectives is to limit the influence of the PSOE partners in the bills. “It makes them nervous because they see that we are serious,” analyze management sources, who confirm their intention to continue with the talks with the PSOE, which have not yet begun.

Ciudadanos believes that Podemos is wrong with the order because “citizens will not understand that the parties are looking for differences instead of seeking joint solutions”, but in any case in the leadership of Cs they do not believe that those of Iglesias go in serious and consider that their threat will not be consummated by breaking the Government.