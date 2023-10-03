The delay of almost five years in the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) ―due to the resistance of the PP at this time to agree with the PSOE― and the legal prohibition ―endorsed this Monday by the Constitutional Court― that, while The mandate has expired, this body makes discretionary appointments, it has been leaving a trail of empty chairs and positions occupied on an interim basis in the judicial leadership. According to data from the governing body of judges, there are already 84 vacancies that accumulate between the Supreme Court, the National Court, the autonomous superior courts and the provincial courts. Within a week there will be 85, because on October 9 the forced retirement of the president of the Provincial Court of Castellón is scheduled. This figure represents 42.5% of the around 200 senior officials whose appointment depends on the plenary session of the CGPJ.

The Supreme Court is the most affected body, since all its judges are appointed on a discretionary basis, so each judge who retires, dies or resigns leaves a position unfilled. 23 of its 79 places are already empty. The most decimated room is the Third (Litigation-Administrative), the one in charge of resolving appeals against decisions of the Government, the Congress, the Senate or the General Council of the Judiciary itself, which has 12 of its 33 places unfilled; The Fourth Chamber (Social), competent for lawsuits between workers and companies, accumulates six vacancies (out of a total of 13 positions), while the casualties in the Military amount to three (out of eight positions) and those in the Civil (which should have 10 judges) and Criminal (with 15 places) each have one empty seat.

In the rest of the bodies, vacant positions do not translate into empty chairs, but rather into senior positions that continue to serve with their mandate expired or presidencies of high courts that are occupied on an interim basis by other magistrates. “Some have the right to leave a position for which they committed themselves for a certain period of time and to which they are now tied and others have agreed to a position that they have not sought just so as not to leave the court in the dark about the retirement of a colleague. The Judiciary cannot function like this,” illustrates the president of a provincial court whose mandate expired months ago.

Apart from the 23 unfilled positions in the Supreme Court, the other judicial bodies accumulate 61 senior vacant positions: one in the National Court, 36 in higher courts of justice and 24 in provincial courts (25 as of next day the 9th). The situation already affects the 17 autonomous communities, from the nine vacancies that Andalusia has (including the presidency of the TSJ and the provincial courts of Seville, Málaga, Huelva, Jaén and Cádiz); at eight in Castilla y León (including the presidents of the superior court and the courts of Burgos, Ávila, Zamora and Palencia); and relevant positions in all communities, such as the presidents of the TSJ of Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, the Valencian Community, La Rioja and Murcia.

The Constitutional Court’s endorsement of the law vetoes appointments to the current CGPJ removes any possibility of solving the situation by any means other than the renewal of the governing body of the judges. “This is a ship without direction, we must right it now,” warns a Supreme Court judge, for whom the most direct solution is the resignation en bloc of all or part of the members remaining in the CGPJ. “It is almost a moral obligation, there is no other option,” this judge insists. This opinion is shared by other members of the Supreme Court consulted, although some put the focus on the Congress and the Senate to call the votes of the candidates that are already proposed, the solution that the Government Chamber of the high court has also opted for. when he has spoken about it.

This Monday, the judicial associations did not want to evaluate the decision of the Constitutional Court while waiting to hear the arguments included in the ruling and in the dissenting votes, but they all share that, once it is agreed that the law that prohibits appointments is constitutional, it is necessary to renew the Council immediately. And they add an argument in favor of unblocking: the failure of the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo closes any option of modifying the system of election of judges before renewing the governing body, as requested by the PP. “It is evident that there will no longer be a modification of the organic law in that sense, so the presidents of the two Chambers have to call the vote,” says María Jesús del Barco, the president of the Professional Association of the Judiciary. conservative tendency and the majority of the race.

Del Barco, for whom the block division of the members of the CGPJ would not guarantee “at this point” the forced renewal of the body, understands that the priority now is to form a Government, but warns that the unblocking of the Council cannot continue to wait “for other elections, a change of majorities or a change in the system of election of judges.

“Immediate renewal”

Judges for Democracy (JJPD), which brings together the progressive wing of the race, calls for the renewal to occur “immediately”, in the current legislature, even if Pedro Sánchez fails to form a Government and has to go to new elections. “The fact that the investiture fails does not prevent the Cortes from renewing. It would be an act of responsibility for votes to be called in both Chambers,” says its spokesman, Edmundo Rodríguez, who calls for “institutional loyalty,” referring, above all, to the PP, whose resistance has so far prevented the CGPJ from being unblocked. “The decision of the Constitutional Court confirms that an expired constitutional body cannot have functions other than those essential to continue functioning. The time that the Constitution gave him to act has run out. This should serve to banish this practice that some parties have engaged in of extending the mandates of the Judiciary at their convenience,” emphasizes the JJPD spokesperson.

The Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association (AJFV), the second in representation and moderate conservative tendency, also calls for renewal “immediately”, although it did not like the legal reform endorsed by the court of guarantees. “It created a serious problem, the vacancies, on top of another that already existed, such as the lack of renewal of the Council,” says its spokesperson, Jorge Fernández Vaquero, who maintains that the relevance of this sentence is not exhausted in the situation that it is now experiencing. the Judiciary, but can be “projected” onto other bodies in the future. “A path of indirect control of the Legislative and Executive Branches over the Judicial Branch is opened. Due to non-compliance with the functions of Congress and the Senate, the legislator can annul the control exercised by the Judiciary. This is not a necessary consequence of the ruling, but it will have to be studied carefully, as well as knowing if this ruling has implications for other constitutional bodies such as the Constitutional Court itself,” warns Fernández Vaquero.