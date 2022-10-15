Until recently, dangerous mutilation operations were common in Russia, aimed at solving the problem of damaged furniture and the constant barking of a dog. Olga Mikheeva, chief physician of the Vet Union veterinary clinic, told Izvestia about the consequences of such operations.

According to the specialist, in modern society, more and more attention is paid to the ethics of veterinary medicine, so the number of such operations has decreased. However, the refusal of a veterinary clinic to carry out such procedures often causes misunderstanding on the part of pet owners.

So, often cat owners turn to clinics with a request to perform an operation called “Soft paws”. Many people think that surgeons only remove the claws of cats, but this is not true.

“A removed claw, like a nail, will soon grow back. In fact, this is the amputation of the last ungual phalanx of each finger. Imagine that a person underwent such an intervention – the level of pain and domestic discomfort immediately becomes clear. Add to this stress – a factor that triggers many pathological processes in cats, ”Mikheeva emphasized.

She explained that as a result, the cat gets a lifelong lack of coordination of movements, problems with maintaining balance and movement on smooth surfaces, problems with jumping, impaired limb positioning, associated chronic inflammation and pain.

“And often they want to do all this for the sake of the safety of the sofa. Owners do not even think about the fact that there are alternative humane methods – regular nail trimming, special protective caps for claws, scratching posts with “stuffing” to attract attention. If there are problems with behavior – for example, aggression towards one of the owners and the accompanying scratches from the claws, then felinologists and zoopsychologists will come to the rescue, ”the veterinarian said.

Another dangerous operation is the cutting (cauterization) of the vocal cords in dogs, aimed at ensuring that the animal does not make sounds. Such an intervention threatens not only with postoperative pain, but also with a change in the shape and volume of the ligaments, as a result of which the anatomy of the larynx is disturbed.

“This entails not only the inability to make sounds, but also the malfunctioning of the glottis and the respiratory system as a whole. The consequences of the operation are violations of swallowing and breathing, the risk of developing chronic inflammation, infectious processes. Thirdly, a violation of species-specific behavior: the dog seems to bark, but does not hear the sound of its own barking, ”Mikheeva warned.

According to her, this sets off a cascade of cognitive impairment and puts the dog in a state of chronic stress, which negatively affects its behavior in general. At the same time, the ligaments are able to recover, and after a while the effect of the operation may stop, but the dog risks being left with many behavioral and physiological problems.

The specialist drew attention to the importance of conducting educational work with dog owners at the stage of purchasing a puppy. Any dog ​​requires serious work with the participation of a cynologist – it is this approach that eliminates calls to veterinary clinics due to animal behavior problems.

“Pets are full-fledged members of our society, whose life depends entirely on their owners. We hope that in modern society only the conscious purchase of pets, as well as a humane attitude towards their health, will be widespread,” Mikheeva concluded.

Earlier, in August, the Russian Cynological Federation talked about the most dangerous accessories for dogs. Among them are electric collars and toys made of foamed polyvinyl chloride. Cynologists also advised to be more careful when choosing clothes for pets and pay attention to small details – decorations.