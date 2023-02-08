Wild and domestic animals are able to recognize signs of impending natural disasters, including earthquakes and tsunamis. On Wednesday, February 8, a neonatologist, reproductive specialist, chief physician of the Vet Union veterinary clinic Olga Mikheeva told Izvestia how to determine probable changes in the environment by the behavior of a pet.

“Snakes and some other reptiles were the main tool of the “seismologists” of ancient civilizations, they are sensitive to changes in the earth’s crust, begin to behave restlessly and actively crawl as far as possible from the epicenter of events a few days before natural disasters (earthquakes, eruptions),” noted the expert.

Another animals sensitive to such phenomena – elephants – “hear” not only with their ears, but also with their feet. So, in the soles of their feet sensitive nerve endings. In 2004, Sri Lanka was hit by a tsunami, the elephants of the Yama Reserve, located on the ocean, went deep into the island an hour before the onset of the disaster, Mikheeva said.

“Many believe that pets can also warn people of danger in a few hours. In cats, the eardrum and inner ear sense changes in atmospheric pressure well. Therefore, there are many folk signs for predicting the weather with the help of cats: curled up in a ball – for rain, diligently washing your ear with your paw – for pressure drops. Indeed, the cat is experiencing discomfort in the ears and is trying to get rid of discomfort, ”the veterinarian clarified.

According to her, before serious natural disasters, cats ruffle their hair, press their ears, they meow loudly, tremble and hide. Dogs begin to bark, howl and cannot sit still. However, this behavior of pets is not a conscious warning of a disaster to a person – it is the result of severe stress and panic.

“Despite this, history knows many children who were warmed or pulled out of a fire by dogs. There are also cases when cats remained with people under the rubble, although they could get out on their own. Of course, we are pleased to feel the unity with our pets, but there is an explanation for this – taking care of the members of the pack, ”explained the specialist.

However, she warned that panic before the onset of a disaster can provoke a relapse of stress-related diseases. For example, idiopathic cystitis in cats, epileptic seizures, deterioration of the condition of animals with diseases of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

“Certainly, during emergencies, animals need support. And above all, it is important for them that the owner is nearby and calm. As a rule, there is neither time nor opportunity for medical correction of stress in animals during a catastrophe. Drops and tablets that suppress arousal work if given a few hours before stressful conditions, ”Mikheeva noted.

Scientists to date have not solved most of the physiological mysteries that allow different species of animals to anticipate dangerous natural phenomena, the veterinarian added.

On the night of February 6, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. For two days, aftershocks and new earthquakes were observed in the region. As a result of the earthquake in Turkey, according to the latest data, 8,574 people died, and 1,250 dead citizens are also known in Syria.