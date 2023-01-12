Veterinarian Dmitry Popov spoke about the symptoms of a cold in dogs.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” on Thursday, January 12, the specialist explained that the diagnosis of “cold” in dogs usually means SARS or acute respiratory infections.

Diseases are caused by bacteria and viruses that can enter the body of both humans and animals. He stressed that, as a rule, such infections are species-specific, so a person will not be able to infect a pet with a cold.

Popov attributed a hot and dry nose, runny nose, cough, fever, lack of appetite and general weakness to the symptoms of a cold in dogs. RT.

The veterinarian noted that most often the dog’s body copes with the disease itself. Meanwhile, the specialist urged, if any of these signs are detected, contact a veterinarian and carefully monitor the condition of the animal, see if there is shortness of breath, temperature fluctuations, deterioration in general well-being, wheezing when breathing.

On January 5, Vladimir Urazhevsky, President of the Union of Cynological Organizations of Russia, told how to prepare for a winter trip with animals. The key problem, according to him, is salt on the streets, so the animal needs to treat its paws with a special cream with wax, and if possible, then carry it across the road and walk the dog on clean snow. If the pet is smooth-haired, you need to pick up warm clothes for him.

According to the city news agency “Moscow”, in 2022, Moscow’s state veterinary clinics conducted over 419,000 animal visits. Most often, owners of dogs and cats turned to the reception. There are 26 state veterinary clinics in the capital.

In October, the President of the Russian Cynological Federation, Vladimir Golubev, spoke about whether dogs have depression. According to him, human mental problems should not be attributed to dogs. Since dogs do not engage in reflection and prediction, they cannot suffer from depression. The behavior of a pet, similar to sadness, should be interpreted differently. If the pet does not show initiative, refuses to eat, does not call to play, then it is worth talking with the veterinarian to rule out health problems.

According to Golubev, dogs also have some difficulties that affect the mental state. For example, an animal may experience learned helplessness, in which there is no connection between actions and results, the channel notes. “Star”. This happens, for example, if the owner scolds and praises the pet according to his mood and ignores his requests. You can find out the state of learned helplessness by such signs as lethargy, unwillingness to play, indifference to affection, lack of appetite. A specialist will help solve the problem.

In December, Golubev told how to improve the health of the dog in the winter. According to the expert, you should choose high-quality pet food, and do not prescribe vitamins to him on your own. He also urged not to smoke near the dog, because tobacco smoke is very harmful for her. He also advised not to forget to vaccinate the dog on time and treat its hair from parasites, the channel notes. “360”.

In October, the SberMarket online food delivery service analyzed the sales of pet supplies in Russia. It turned out that most often in the country they buy goods for cats. these animals account for 76% of all pet products sold for the year. In second place are products for dogs (about 11%). The third line is occupied by goods for rodents, notes NSN.