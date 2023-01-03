The veterans of the Liga MX who are still looking for a place to play

The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX, begins this weekend. The clubs are still looking for reinforcements, however, there are also footballers who have been playing for a long time, who are already considered veterans, and have not found where to continue their career.
Here we leave you some of them:
The historic Tigres player, who was formed in the red and black youth academy, ended his relationship with the royal team by not having guaranteed minutes due to his seniority.
At first there was talk that he was ready to join the ranks of the Atlético San LuisHowever, it has not been officially announced.
At 35 years old, the central defender still wants to show that he can be at the highest level.
The Argentine did not renew his relationship with Atlético San Luis. His desire was to stay in Aztec football, he even dreamed of reaching the MazatlanHowever, there was no more on the subject and now he is aiming to go to his country to the Second Division, with the Deportivo Maipu.
At 39 years old, La Chiva does not want to hang up his boots yet, being disappointed at not being able to wear the team’s jersey once again. America.
The 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper was left without a team since last semester, after having been with the Lionwhere he was a substitute for Rodolfo Cota.
His few performances with La Fiera were good, so he could be the guardian of any squad without any problem.
After a long tour of the maximum circuit and the ascent, El Terrible does not plan to take off his gloves.
The World Cup player in Brazil 2014 did not continue his career with Chivas, so he is now looking for a new destination.
The left side also went through the sets of the Necaxa Y Tolucaringing in this transfer market to put on the jacket of cougars, with no further progress. At 33 years old, El Pocho can still give more.
The U-17 world champion has not played for more than a year, after not entering into the plans of the Americasince it did not show what was expected.
The three-time World Cup player had an option to Mazatlan six months ago, which he did not even take into account, while recently it rang to reach the Municipal from Guatemala, which was just a rumor.
Zizinho’s son has not yet announced his retirement, so he continues to look for someone interested in his services, whether on national or international soil.
El Chispa did not extend his relationship with the Pumas either, so now he is waiting for a new team.
The reality is that the winger hasn’t made much noise in the transfer market, which speaks of the little confidence that the clubs give the experienced defender.
Now 36 years old and a long journey through the First Division, his goodbye to the courts is imminent.
Who was once an important cog in Rayados de Monterreyis currently without a team, since Mazatlan He terminated it prior to Opening 2022.
At 35 years old, he has also gone through juarez, Puebla Y Zacatecas minersbut now he could be thinking of finishing his degree.
El Gullit, a World Cup player with Mexico in Brazil 2014, has not been the same since he left Lion to get to Chivas due to his excesses of partying and alcohol, going through the expansion leagueas well as soccer from Honduras and El Salvador.
The Lifetime catracho ended their relationship and now, according to w sportscould you put on the shirt of the Pachuca, which has managed to recover other elements. Without an official announcement, nothing can be guaranteed, now it remains to be seen if the midfielder will really see action again at 32 years of age.
