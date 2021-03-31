The weapons and ammunition that were found in the house of Vladimir Bardanov, who fired at the security forces in the elite village of Novye Veshki near Mytishchi, could have been enough for a whole company. So the arsenal of the Mytishchi shooter was assessed in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets by veteran of the Interior Ministry troops Anton Belotsky.

“Whole boxes full of cartridges, some even sealed. There are no longer hundreds – thousands of cartridges. Easy enough for a company of fighters … With such an arsenal, not 10 hours, but 10 days, you can probably defend yourself alone, ”the source said.

Related materials

He also drew attention to the fact that among the weapons and ammunition found at Bardanov’s were many models that are currently in service with the Russian army and other security forces and which are not freely available for sale. In particular, we are talking about the offensive grenades RG-42, RGD-5 and “limonki”. “It is practically impossible to buy even for a lot of money,” Belotsky emphasized.

In addition, the so-called zinc was found in the shooter’s house – a khaki tin box, where a tape for 500 rounds for automatic weapons can fit. “There are such“ zinks ”only in the power structures, and they are strictly accountable. Again the question: how did such a “zinc” get to Bardanov? ” – the expert asked.

Earlier it was reported that a large weapons depot was found in Bardanov’s house. It also became known that in his arsenal, according to official data, there were MA-136, Anschutz and Blaser P93 hunting carbines, an MTs-109 rifle, a rifle with a rifled barrel and a Grand Power T10 traumatic pistol.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 30, officers of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs came to the house of the 61-year-old businessman to check the report on his involvement in illegal arms trafficking. Vladimir Bardanov opened fire from a machine gun and threw two grenades out of the window as soon as the security forces were on his territory. He barricaded himself in the house and started shooting. As a result, law enforcement officers prepared for the assault. Bardanov died in a fire – his house caught fire after shelling with thermobaric ammunition.