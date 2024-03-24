The dream of leaving his small town to see the world has been fulfilled both inside and outside his native Brazil. Now she has yet to reach her centenary. It would be quite a feat considering the life expectancy of Brazilian transsexuals, a scary figure: only 35 years. But, on the verge of turning 58 and given that his mother is a nonagenarian, he is optimistic. “I want to experience some of these things that I helped build in Brazil, because before we didn't even have the right to have a social name!”, recalls Keila Simpson (Pedreiras, Maranhão) during an interview on a shaded porch that protects from the heat. summer of Salvador de Bahia. That name, Keila, has defined her since she entered adolescence, since she began to undo the buttons of her shirt, to tie it over her still flat chest and to roll up her sleeves. shorts to reduce them to a minimum. For decades she has been an LGTBQIA + activist (lesbian, gay, transsexual, queer, intergender, ageless, etc.).

Simpson presides over Antra (Associação Nacional de Travestis e Transsexuais do Brasil), an organization recognized in his country and abroad because since 2017 it has been producing the annual report on violence “against transvestites, transsexual women, trans men, transmasculine and non-binary people.” A detailed study full of terrible figures. The latest edition, presented at the end of January, puts the number of victims in 2023 at 145, which represents an increase of 10% although murders in general decreased. The youngest victim was only 13 years old. Nine of them identified as male.

In the seven years since they began collecting information, they have recorded 1,057 murders. That is, 151 a year, 13 a month. Or almost one violent death every two days. For the fifteenth consecutive year, Brazil is the country with the most murders in this group and a huge distance from the following, Mexico and the US, according to Trans Murder Monitoring. Simpson insists on the false moralism that underlies his homeland, that he kills more trans people than anyone else while he leads searches for them on the Internet. The logic is, she explains, “I want a transvestite, but only for my sexual pleasure. “I want it to be an inanimate being, to give me pleasure and to discard it.”

The profile of those murdered (because one in 15 identified as female) is clear: they were 19-29 years old, they were sex workers and they were murdered in public places by strangers. Almost always with enormous cruelty. This meticulous account is based on journalistic information, the Internet and Antra's extensive network of collaborators.

Among the recent achievements of the group, the two seats won by trans women in the federal Chamber of Deputies and another two achieved in the state Parliaments in Rio and Sergipe.

“I am a transvestite. My gender is feminine because I claim a feminine identity. But I don't want to be a woman, nor a trans woman, nor a transvestite woman. “I am a transvestite,” emphasizes Simpson, who also describes herself as a prostitute, the activity with which she made a living for decades. She highlights that in her case it was always a free choice, without a pimp, but she admits the high percentage of sex workers who are victims of exploitation and trafficking.

For someone like the president of Antra, turning a birthday is a feat. “I don't know a centenarian transvestite, 80 years old. There is one that is reaching 70″, she says. And, unlike the majority of the victims that make up Antra's statistics, Simpson was never expelled from home by her family, who always supported her. Although at 13 she left Pedreiras in search of new horizons, she maintained contact with her parents, her grandparents and her six siblings. Until today. She always had a refuge to return to, where she would be received with love even though her father drank from her and was sometimes violent.

He grew up happy with them in the interior of Maranhão. They were very poor. “And we continue to be that way,” she points out. Bathing in the river, climbing trees, was great childhood fun. The town cinema only showed films for adults.

She was thirteen years old when she began to feminize her outfit. The transition began, a gradual process of years. “We touched up the clothes with the boys on the street, it was half joking, but also a reaction to the condition predetermined by society. “You had a small dick, you were a boy and you had to dress a certain way.” She chose to be called Keila. Her friends, Gardenia, Mayra…

The LGTBQIA+ activist chooses two scenes, with her mother as the protagonist, that illustrate the attitude of her family since those first signs. “I was in the market with my mother when a stallholder took out some panties and placed them on my lower abdomen. He wanted to ridicule me or maybe he wanted to tell my mother something that she didn't know… I was stunned, embarrassed. But look at my mother's reaction. “You should be ashamed, Mr. Dorival. If he needs panties, I'll buy them for him!” When she finishes telling her anecdote, Simpson highlights the delicacy and various nuances of the response with which Doña Rosa protected her.

The second scene occurs a decade after leaving home on an intense journey that led her, along with her friend Bruna, to earn a living as a domestic worker and, later, a prostitute in two capitals of the region, Teresina (Piauí) and Recife. (Pernambuco). She was nervous, expectant. Keila's first meeting with her mother. “I didn't know what her reaction would be. If he called me Carlos I wouldn't care,” she points out now. “But my mother comes, she hugs me and says: 'How are you, my daughter? With that gesture I was completely free.”

Simpson arrived in Salvador de Bahía when the dictatorship was coming to an end, in the mid-eighties. He remembers that time with nostalgia because those who lived on the margins of society, in this port city, lived together in a certain harmony. They worked at night on the street without fear of a gunshot or a stray bullet. “The maximum violence was the police, who took you to the police station and only let you out when you put on the masculine clothes that someone brought you.”

These were the times of the AIDS epidemic, that unknown disease that was treated like the plague and triggered discrimination against homosexuals throughout the world. “They stoned us, threatened to shoot us, beat us with baseball bats, yelling at us that we were spreading AIDS to our parents.” And there, at a time when he lived in a mansion with 15-20 transvestite prostitutes spread across several apartments, he began his career as an activist, handing out free condoms on behalf of Grupo Gay de Bahia, the pioneer. For 42 years he elaborated the only annual report on the murders of LGBT people in Brazil.

“And there I see that in the meetings there are gays, one or two lesbians but there are no transvestites,” explains Simpson. In 1995 she created the first association of this group. “In reality, even then, being a transvestite was an insult to society. I think that then both trans men and women, and those other identities that have always existed perhaps did not yet have the strength and power to claim visibility.”

She says that if someone refers to her as a man or by what transsexuals call her dead name (her birth name), she will politely and firmly urge him to refer to her as feminine. But it wasn't always like this, she explains. “This debate only gains more strength when in Argentina they begin to debate that transvestites identify with the female gender.”

And from that point arises an issue that has Simpson and Antra in the grip of indignation. That the current Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom they consider a friend of the LGTBQIA+ community, has maintained the identity card project as proposed by Jair Bolsonaro's team—he, yes, a declared enemy—seems intolerable to them. “They had promised us that the new card would not come with sex or with that issue of registration name and social name that Bolsonaro raised. It's a setback! “She explains excitedly. A working group had recommended that, as now, the biological sex should not be included and that, in the case of trans people, it should only include the social name. Last year, some 3,900 LGTBQIA+ Brazilians officially changed their name before a notary.

Simpson, who is a traveler and lived in Italy for a few years, had an unpleasant experience a couple of years ago in Mexico. She was on her way to the World Social Forum, in which she was going to participate, but at the airport her passport with her biological name caught her attention and she was deported despite all the documentation with which she tried to prove her identity. She described the expulsion as a transphobic measure.

Now they are looking forward to the new government program of specialized health care for trans people. A few dozen Brazilians undergo treatments and interventions every year for what is officially called “sexual reassignment.” Last year the public health system performed 65 surgeries, according to the Ministry of Health, which does not have the data segregated by sex. But some studies estimate that the vast majority are from men to women. From the first ten operations in 2008 to 2023, there are 687 interventions.

“Our revenge is to grow old” is one of Simpson's maxims. She is at it, with her sights set on 2066 and her hundredth birthday.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.