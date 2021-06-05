What are the degrees with the most work? According to the State Public Employment Service, SEPE, the professions most in demand at the moment are those that have to do with some specializations in health, construction, and digital jobs, three sectors where the most young people who have done Training are being hired Professional.

The last Observatory of Occupations of the SEPE, the employability rate of VET exceeded that of the University. Specifically, students in vocational training placed this rate at 42.2%, surpassing university degree graduates, who remained at 38.5%.

Health sectors that have increased up to 80% hiring varies in different specialties, from Senior Technician in Audiology, Health Documentation and Administration or Imaging and Nuclear Medicine.

30% The demand for specialized professions in Construction Technician or Senior Construction Project Technician has increased throughout Spain.

Up to 25% hiring of 3D Printing and Videogame technicians has increased

What the new Vocational Training law says

The future law, as advanced by the Minister Isabel Celaá, will include the “integrated” system of VET such as the one it developed when it was Minister of Education in the Basque Country, in order to “meet the needs not only of the training of young people, but of older citizens who require training and intermediate qualification. We are going to offer it with degrees, micro-training and on demand,” he promised.

In addition, the Executive’s objective is expand the number of places by 200,000 until 2024 since many students are left without enrolling in the degrees they want due to the shortage of places. These master’s degrees normally last for a few months and serve to expand a specific branch of knowledge of the student who has completed a Higher Degree.