The pipe-laying vessel Fortuna left the work area to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 and returned to the port of Wismar. Reported by Interfax…

According to the latest data from the International Maritime Positioning System, Fortuna is now 170 kilometers from the port of anchorage and 100 kilometers from the site in the exclusive economic zone of Germany.

The vessel has been working on laying the pipeline since 11 December. It was planned to build 2.6 kilometers of pipe along each line of the sea main at a depth of 30 meters. From 15 January “Fortuna” can start work in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark.

Earlier, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) recalled the important condition for the continuation of the construction of Nord Stream 2 in the exclusive economic zone of the kingdom. The agency said that before the resumption of construction, the pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2, must submit an updated work schedule. However, no information has yet been received from the operator.

The gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but this was prevented by US sanctions. Due to the restrictions, the Swiss company Allseas withdrew from the project, providing the pipelayer. Russia had to look for another vessel, and the project delivery date was postponed indefinitely.