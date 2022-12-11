Genoa – Nearly thirty vintage vehicles registered in the Vespa Club Nervi, with just as many Santas and Christmas mums on board, brought gifts and toys to the little children enrolled in the Ghio di Sori kindergarten. The event, organized by the Pro Loco, the Municipality and the Civ of Sori, saw a long line of romantic vintage Vespas parade through the Levantine town.

A very rare 90SS, the more classic PX and the flaming 180 SS. Again the Sprints and the TS. The most iconic two wheels of the 70s were on displayaccompanied by the ever-present horn, going around in procession first on the Sorese sea and then returning to the entrance to the kindergarten.

“It’s always nice to see so many happy children,” he explains Angelo Costa, president of the IX Levante municipality – Our goal is to make people happy and especially children. We try hard. We left and I did the laundry in Capolungo, but that’s another matter (laughs, ed)».

The Vespa Club Nerves with thousands of members from every corner of Italy, it is the section that boasts the largest number of members throughout the boot.