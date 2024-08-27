During today’s Indie World, Annapurna Interactive has announced Morselsa strange roguelike shooter coming out in February 2025. The main character is a shapeshifting mouse who hunts for morsels to gain new transformations. In the presentation video shown during the event, we saw him become a pink poop, a kind of insect and more.

In general we are talking about a roguelite with a bird’s eye view, developed by Furcula, in which you collect creatures to transform at will.

In addition to Nintendo Switch, Morsels will also be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S.