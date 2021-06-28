Spain dominated without any problem. Koke, Morata … 20 minutes had passed and La Roja was the owner and mistress of the meeting in Copenhagen. But … In an isolated action, in an assignment behind Pedri, Unai Simón screwed up. What a mistake, what a mistake! The Athletic goalkeeper did not control the ball and the ball went into the goal of Spain. And to go back.

It is not the first time that the Alava goalkeeper has commented on a failure of such magnitude in an irregular season. In the Reale Arena, for example, he let a ball in because his teammate, Unai Nuñez, told him to go out, but no, he sneaked into Athletic’s house and the Biscayan were left without a win against Real, their executioner four days before in the 2020 Cup final. He also missed against Osasuna, with a bad start, and against Atlético.

Despite his irregular course, Luis Enrique has conceded him the goal of La Roja, his 11th match with La Roja, the same ones played by Kepa Arrizabalaga. So far, Spain has not lost to Alava in goal, with six draws and four wins. Will this good run be broken this afternoon? At the moment, a mistake of his, a bad control, a despite, condemns Spain.

Just in this match against Croatia, Simón equals Kepa Arrizabalaga in number of times as La Roja goalkeeper. The Vitorian debuted with the national team on November 22, 2020, in a friendly match against the Netherlands. It was the first of the eleven games he has played if you count the one he faces this afternoon in Copenhagen, in the round of 16 of the European Championship. He has been the starter from Alava in the four duels of the European Championship, and has only received one goal against him, the one scored by Lewandowski. With these numbers of encounters, he equals Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Simón has become Luis Enrique’s goalkeeper. Despite his irregular season in Bilbao, the Asturian coach has considered that he is in better shape than David de Gea and Robert Sánchez. He has given him the ‘1’ and he has not taken it off.