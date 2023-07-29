The first of the fifty copies BMW 3.0 CSL has been delivered in the Netherlands, with Dutch plates!

BMW M has celebrated their fiftieth anniversary on a large scale. You would say with all kinds of special models as a gift to themselves, but the buyers of the models are of course really treated. One of the most important things for BMW M as a fierce sports car manufacturer is the return of the historic name CSL. On the M4 CSL, but also an extra special action model that honors the history of the CSL name. And with exactly the same name as its distant ancestor: the BMW 3.0 CSL.

BMW 3.0 CSL

This car was unveiled at the end of the 2022 festive year as the ultimate special from M. Briefly what you can expect: the technical basis of a BMW M4, which also means its S58 six-in-line. This has been increased to 560 hp and ‘only’ 550 Nm, but only linked to the manual gearbox. The styling also catches the eye because of a kind of heavy body kit for the M4 that should make the car think of the original ‘Batmobile’ CSL. Of course with an equivalent design in terms of M stripes.

A car that caused some controversy. Because regardless of what you think of the BMW 3.0 CSL, it is actually just an M4 with body kit. We call it that to put context with the base price of more than 700,000 euros. That is horribly expensive. Does it matter? No, because there will only be 50 copies and they have all been sold, so the mission has been accomplished for BMW.

Delivery

With the unveiling late in 2022, the intention was to deliver the BMW 3.0 CSL in 2023. We succeeded: this is the very first BMW 3.0 CSL to be delivered to a customer. And yes: it has Dutch license plates! BMW Van Poelgeest has had the honor of delivering the very first Batmobile in the world to a customer. Who obediently gave half a ton to the tax authorities to drive it on a Dutch license plate. That is also sometimes different in that world.

Eight tons

That also shows what an astronomical amount the buyer of the very first BMW 3.0 CSL had to pay. Thanks to our open data system, we can of course take a look at the specs of the BMW 3.0 CSL by license plate. It shows, among other things, that there is 816,198 euros has been paid for this device. It is unique for the Netherlands to have the first, but that’s about it. Only one of the fifty copies was intended for our country.

Getting a license plate inflated also offers hope that the owner will actually use this BMW 3.0 CSL occasionally. So keep your camera ready at all times and when you spot the 3.0 CSL, we would of course like to see the photos on Autoblog Spots.

