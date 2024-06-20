The rapper’s arrest was news a few hours ago: the charges are very serious

Just one day after the news of the singer’s famous arrest Justin Timberlake, another famous name on the American music scene hits the headlines. In fact, the arrest of the American rapper was news a few hours ago Travis Scott occurred in the county of Miami-Dade, Florida. The famous 33-year-old, also known by the pseudonym of La Flame or Cactus Jackwas placed in custody at 04:35 local time.

From what we learn from the local television station WSNV-7 the arrest of Travis Scott would be the result of one series of riots provoked by the rapper on a rental boat at the Miami Beach marina.

The owner of the boat, who described the rapper’s attitude as extremely harassing and clearly under the influence ofalcoholwould have ordered him to leave his boat immediately.

Below, the statements of the owner of the boat made to the agents of Miami Beach Police Department intervened promptly on site:

“He was drunk, caused problems after asking him several times to leave. He started insulting with swear words and continued to disturb.”

Upon yet another refusal by the 33-year-old to leave, the arrest was made by the police. Police officers took him around 1 am and locked him in a cell at 4.30 am local time.

The bail

The bail for the release of the rapper, locked up in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centeramounts to 500 dollars for charges of trespassing and 150 dollars for that linked to drunkenness. Both bails, according to what we read, have been paid; therefore the man would currently be free. However, it is not clear whether or not he will have to appear before a judge.

Travis Scott’s history with the law

Considered one of the best rappers in the world and currently nominated for the Grammy AwardsTravis Scott is no stranger to trouble with the law.

In 2021, during its festival Astroworld to HoustonTexas, ten of his fans they died due to the crush under the stage, while hundreds were injured. Although the responsibility for the tragic event did not fall on him, the rapper is still involved in a series of civil lawsuits in which he attributes all blame to the organizers.

And again, about a month ago, Travis Scott got into a fight with Tyga, another famous American rapper and television personality. In fact, Scott created other disturbances during the annual party The Afterorganized on the occasion of Cannes Film Festival from Richie Akiva at Domaine La Dilecta.