After being arrested for driving under the influence, Justin Timberlake he decided to tell his version of events and address the situation directly. On the evening of June 21st, at the United Center Stadium in Chicago, the singer spoke publicly about the incident, defining the past week as “hard”.

Caught not stopping at a stop sign while driving his BMW2025, was arrested for high blood alcohol levels and spent a night in cell. The wife Jessica Biel she is disappointed but supports him, hoping it will put a stop to his alcoholism. They haven’t met in person yet to clarify, but they spoke via FaceTime. Jessica is in fact busy on the set of her new film, The Better Sisterwhile Justin will have to continue his tour.

During the performance in Chicago, Timberlake thanked the audience for the support he received and made it clear that he was aware of his mistakes:

“It’s been a tough time, but I know I’m hard to love sometimes and you keep giving me love”

After being released on parole at a court hearing the day after his arrest, Timberlake decided to return to prison stage to perform and face the audience. Her next engagement is scheduled in New York, where she will perform at Madison Square Garden on June 25th and 26th.

Despite the difficulty of the situation, Justin Timberlake tried to maintain his serenity and continued to thank his fans for the support he received. The singer has shown that he is determined to overcome this difficult moment and focus on his musical career.

The wife Jessica Biel and his sons Silas and Phineas, with whom he spent Father’s Day the day before his arrest, are close to him. Timberlake shared some joyful moments with his family on Instagram, showing the strong bond that unites them.

Justin Timberlake has shown that he is grateful for the love he has received from his fans and family. In his words we can read the desire to overcome difficulties with determination and courage.

